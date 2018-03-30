Dubai's Luxury Brokerage Scores Big with Emirates Hills

Contact

-- Boutique real estate firm and digital portal LuxuryProperty.com has recently taken on several villas in the much sought-after golf community of Emirates Hills, many of them located in sought-after sectors. The firm bills itself as Dubai's luxury brokerage with the tagline 'Curating Luxury Living' and so far, it is definitely living up to that.Founded by real estate veteran Jason Hayes who has previously set up firms in both the UK and the US, and Andrew Cummings, a strategy specialist who is former advisor to two UK Prime Ministers, LuxuryProperty.com has in a short time scored some very exclusive listings in many of Dubai's prime areas. From jaw-dropping villas on the tips of Palm Jumeirah to fantastic penthouses in the heart of Downtown and Business Bay, the fast-growing brokerage is able toprovide a residence that can suit any lifestyle in almost any location in the city. Emirates Hills is among the latest additions to the luxury firm's exceptional portfolio.Through a combination of expertise in Dubai's property market and a client-focused approach, LuxuryProperty.com has positioned itself as a key player in the real estate market. One of the USPs of the firm is its private client advisory team, a group of dedicated property experts with diverse backgrounds and a combined real estate experience of more than 50 years. The private client advisors at LuxuryProperty.com take it upon themselves to meticulously research every detail of a client's needs so they can offer bespoke solutions that provide the optimal buying or selling strategies. Jason and Andrew personally oversee the advisory team, ensuring complete client satisfaction every time.Regularly dealing with an international clientele that includes some of the top names in global business and high net worth individuals, every member of the private client advisory team understands the importance of discretion and strives to deliver services of the highest professional standards.Comprising majestic villas ranging from four to eight bedrooms on very large plot sizes, Emirates Hills is largely considered to be the best residential community in Dubai for luxury living. Each villa boasts lavishly designed bespoke interiors with a perfectly landscaped exterior space to match, not to mention plenty of privacy. The homes at Emirates Hills also look out over fantastic views of the Dubai skyline and the verdant fairways of the Address Montgomerie golf course.At the demand for high-end properties in Dubai remains steady and is indeed projected to increase in the coming years, LuxuryProperty.com will no doubt have plenty of opportunities to present the fine homes at Emirates Hills to its far-reaching client base.Luxury Property is a dynamic brokerage firm and digital destination with the solutions-driven mindset of a startup and the sophistication of a luxury brand. Headquartered in Dubai, Luxury Property delivers an exceptional private client advisory service to a discerning international clientele. The firm's unique online marketing platform,LuxuryProperty.com is dedicated to curating and showcasing the very best in luxury living.