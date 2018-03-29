News By Tag
Aqua View Apartments - Australia
EnduroShield has been chosen as the superior glass protection for the spectacular new Aqua View Apartments located only 300 steps from Kings Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast in Australia.
Aqua View Apartments Kings Beach consists of 31 high end apartments across 8 floors, with each of the new apartments boasting ocean views and sea breezes from their private glass balconies.
EnduroShield was chosen as the protection of choice due to the proximity to the ocean and regular exposure to sea salt, dirt and grime as well as airborne contamination from the nearby CBD.
With glass appearing throughout the architecturally designed apartments, glass protection will feature on all shower screens, glass balcony balustrades, glass doors and windows.
The invisible coating will protect the glass from staining and etching, an all too common complaint where glass is situated near the ocean. Sea salt etches and discolours the glass leaving it looking hazy and opaque. The coating completely adheres to the glass surface and provides protection that will repel both water and oil-based stains.
The coating is transparent as well as easy to maintain, it will not only reduce the cleaning time of the glass, it will also allow residents to enjoy uninterrupted ocean views from their apartments for years to come.
Surrounded by Kings Beach, The Glasshouse Mountains, Caloundra and the CBD, I can see why EnduroShield is the chosen glass protection to ensure these views continue to look as breathtaking in ten years as they do today.
EnduroShield, the award-winning Readers' Choice coating, paired with X-Line, Readers' Choice winner of the most significant low maintenance coating machine, is the superior solution for easy clean glass. It is a great honor to be recognized by industry peers as we continually strive to offer customers an innovative, efficient, flexible and cost-effective solution.
X-Line, the fully automated application option allows ease of integration into existing manufacturing lines. Some of the world's leading glass fabricators using EnduroShield and X-Line are able to differentiate from the competition by producing easy clean, low maintenance glass that offers a value added service driving increased revenue.
Contact us to discuss an X-Line at your location.
PCT Global Australia +62 2 9674 9299
PCT Global USA +1 805 617 4609 (tel:(805)%20617-
ES Europe +31 208 081 445
www.enduroshield.com
Matt Lewis
***@enduroshield.com
