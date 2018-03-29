News By Tag
BOTY Pitches at eMerge Americas Global Startup Showcase
– BOTY, the new mobile application that connects people at bars is pitching at eMerge Americas 2018 Startup Showcase.
"We are extremely excited to pitch and compete at the eMerge Americas," said a BOTY spokesperson. "At BOTY, we want to reconnect people face to face at the center of connectivity, the bar. Have you noticed that modern technology enables us to connect to anyone in the world, whenever we want? Have you also noticed that the more technology is available the less we interact face to face?"
"The bar is where people go to have genuine interactions and real conversations in person, which gets lost in today's technologically advanced society. BOTY uses technology to connect people in the same bar – they can play trivia, flirt, view bar feeds, receive check in alerts, rate and follow their favorite bartenders, and so much more. See social technologies are changing the way we interact and this presents a major problem for human connectivity. Our goal is to use technology to help us connect more and disconnect less.
Taking place April 23 – 24, Emerge Americas is seeking the next wave of innovative ventures. 100+ companies in 3 tracks will be invited to participate in a global Startup Showcase. 10 Later Stage, 10 Early Stage, and 5 University Stage companies are selected as finalists and invited to pitch in front of thousands of people for an opportunity to be among the top 5 companies to be a part Emerge's final pitch competition on the Main Stage.
To learn more about BOTY or to download the free app, please visit botyapp.com. For more information about the eMerge Americas, please visit emergeamericas.com/
About BOTY
BOTY recognizes the disconnection caused by traditional social technologies and strives to reconnect people at the center of connectivity – the bar. The BOTY mobile app uses the technology we love to facilitate face to face engagement. This innovative, high-tech company is pushing the limits of social technology, empowering the bar community and enhancing the bar experience like never before.
Media Contact:
BOTY
press@botyapp.com
Contact
Brian Turner
***@botyapp.com
