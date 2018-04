Sharifah Hardie and Marvin Williams Announce Launch Of X ROADS TV

X Roads TV

-- Sharifah Hardie, also known as "Ask Sharifah", who has enjoyed an impressive career as a business consultant and influencer recently joined collaborative, and professional forces with current President of Big M Entertainment Marvin Williams to form X ROADS TV, a Digital Media/Online Streaming Platform. Ms. Hardie and Mr. Williams are thrilled to announce the launch of X Roads TV and the immediate greenlight of production on properties which will encompass new/original content consisting of multiple genres."X ROADS TV is dedicated to creating opportunities and transitioning people at the crossroads of their lives who are contemplating moving forward in television and entertainment. X ROADS TV is a way for people to actualize their dreams!", says Sharifah Hardie, CEO.If you're an avid viewer of television chances are you've found yourself toying with an idea for a TV show. But what do you do with it? Who would you sell it to? There are numerous questions you may have as a content creator to monetize your idea. Here's the good news, X ROADS TV is where ideas meet action. X ROADS TV is currently accepting submission of original content for consideration at http://www.xroadstv.com Sharifah Hardie, also known as Ask Sharifah, is a Long Beach business consultant, radio host, and influencer. With over twenty five years of online experience, Sharifah Hardie has positioned herself to be one of the top ranked online marketing specialists, television personalities and radio hosts all after being named Google's #1 Ranked, "Professional Business Consultant".By his mid 20s Mr. Williams had already become experienced in a wide array of programming languages, PC hardware technology and Website development. During his tenure in technology Mr. Williams consulted for Earnst & Young, Andersen Consulting, Disney, LAX and multiple .com/tech related companies ranging from ecommerce, video conferencing and distant learning. Mr. Williams was also the President, Lead Programmer and Partner of New Gal Network which went public through reverse merger on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CDNX).Mr. Williams has achieved over 50,000,000 YouTube views as well as numerous IMDB credits as a Director, Writer, Post Production and EFX for projects in multiple genres. Current relationships/studio associations include SONY, FOX, Paramount, Universal, NBC, E1, Viacom, BET, TV One, Endemol Shine, Fremantle, CAA, WME, UTA, Paradigm, Escape Reality (A Steve Tisch Co), Davis Entertainment (Predator, iRobot), Escape Artists (Forrest Gump) and Trancas International (Halloween) as examples.Visit http://www.xroadstv.com or call @ 562-822-0965X ROADS TV, headquartered in Los Angeles CA, is a multi-platform digital network that streams TV, Film and Video content to a diverse audience. The company was founded in 2018 by Sharifah Hardie and Marvin Williams.