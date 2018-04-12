 
Celebrate "Walk On Your Wild Side Day" by Trashing Your Socks for a Cause; April 12th, 2018

The Upper Level Salon and Fine Jewelry to partner with a St. Patrick Presbyterian Church Small Group to give back to an Indian Reservation from upcoming Trash Your Socks Event; accepting new and gently worn sock donations - Collierville, Tennessee.
 
 
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- It's time to spring clean; so why not start with cleaning out your sock drawer? Trash your socks for a cause, while simultaneously outfitting your feet with flip flops and summer sandals.

On April 12th and 13th, 2018, The Upper Level Salon and Fine Jewelry will partner with a St. Patrick Presbyterian Church - Small Group - to give back to an Indian Reservation from results of Trashing Your Socks. From boutique clothing donations provided by The Upper Level Salon and Fine Jewelry, to new or gently worn socks given by you; a care-package will be delivered as a gift to our friends following this event.

We invite you to join our celebration for a cause between 9am - 5pm on Thursday, April 12th, or Friday, April 13th, and Trash Your Socks for 30% off flip flops and sandals. Enjoy lite refreshments while browsing summer shoes, and participating in door prize giveaway opportunities!  For "Walk On Your Wild Side Day"; step out in style by outfitting your closet with light and airy clothes, or shop jewelry for any occasion.

Call ahead to book a facial, permanent makeup, or a hair color, cut and style. Browse our website at http://www.theupperlevel.biz for more information.

