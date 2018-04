Celebrate "Walk On Your Wild Side Day" by Trashing Your Socks for a Cause; April 12th, 2018

The Upper Level Salon and Fine Jewelry to partner with a St. Patrick Presbyterian Church Small Group to give back to an Indian Reservation from upcoming Trash Your Socks Event; accepting new and gently worn sock donations - Collierville, Tennessee.

The Upper Level Salon and Fine Jewelry

Teresa Kaczmarek, Founder and Owner

***@theupperlevel.biz

Teresa Kaczmarek, Founder and Owner
901-854-3533

-- It's time to spring clean; so why not start with cleaning out your sock drawer?for a cause, while simultaneously outfitting your feet with flip flops and summer sandals.On April 12th and 13th, 2018,will partner with ato give back to anfrom results of. From boutique clothing donations provided by, to new or gently worn socks given by you; a care-package will be delivered as a gift to our friends following this event.We invite you to join ourbetween 9am - 5pm on Thursday, April 12th, or Friday, April 13th, and. Enjoy lite refreshments while browsing summer shoes, and participating in door prize giveaway opportunities!Forby outfitting your closet with light and airy clothes, or shop jewelry for any occasion.Call ahead to book a facial, permanent makeup, or a hair color, cut and style. Browse our website at http://www.theupperlevel.biz for more information.