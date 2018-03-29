 
Oakland Film Fest Opens With Help of Akonadi Foundation, Jack London Regal, Holy Names & Others

David Roach, Founder & E.D of the Oakland International Film Festival launches 16th Annual OIFF with films from around the world thanks to sponsors. Fest kicked off with Filmmakers & Media Mixer at R.B.A Creative in Laurel District of Oakland.
 
 
Filmmakers: Donald Lacy-Oakland; Mario Piazza-Argentina & Jackie Wright-SF
Filmmakers: Donald Lacy-Oakland; Mario Piazza-Argentina & Jackie Wright-SF
 
OAKLAND, Calif. - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises~~

Oakland Film Society

1428 Alice Street, SUITE 310 A & B

Oakland, CA 94610   510-451-3456

SIXTEENTH ANNUAL OAKLAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL OPENS TODAY WITH "MELODY MAKERS" AND "SHOT IN THE DARK" & MORE

Sixty-five independent filmmakers from around the world will be showcased in the Sixteenth Annual Oakland International Film Festival, April 3-7, 2018.

The Sixteenth Annual Oakland International Film Festival is themed "Where Do We Go From Here?" based on the last book written by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as the festival in collaboration with Oakland's 39th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Contest recognizes the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. King on April 4th.  The five-day festival will be held today, Tuesday, April 3rd through Saturday, April 7th with screenings at Jack London Regal Theater; Holy Names University; the historic Grand Lake Theater; Oakland City Hall and Warehouse 416.

Opening day, April 3rd includes "Melody Makers," a film by Leslie-Ann Coles.   One of several female directors featured at the festival, Coles' feature documentary tells the true story of the rise and fall of the most influential music publication in history. "Melody Makers" magazine began, as a weekly jazz musician's trade paper in the 1920's and by the 1960's became an internationally recognized "must read" for rock n' roll fans and musicians alike. "Melody Makers" became a pop culture phenomenon and this was, to a great extent, due to its Chief Contributing Photographer, Barrie Wentzell (1965-1975) and his black and white photos that blistered across the front cover.  "Melody Makers" Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=17&v=bjgmxLdaC8c.

"Melody Makers" screens at Jack London Regal 5:30 p.m.  The short film, "Kings," about an African American rookie Oakland police officer, who is determined to bridge the gap between the community he grew up in and the officers in blue, precedes the feature documentary, "Melody Makers."

"Many thanks go to our sponsors that include the Akonadi Foundation; Jack London Regal Theater; Jack London Square; Made in the Bay Area.Com; RBA Creative; Holy Names University Asia Pacific Peace Studies Institute; The City of Oakland; P. Harrell Wines; The Civility Zone; Geoffrey's Inner Circle; Myronpotier.com; Genexco; 510 Brand; The San Francisco Black Film Festival XX and all the sponsors and volunteers that have helped the Oakland International Film Festival affirm Oakland as an arts destination. Great things are made and great things happen in Oakland," said David Roach, Executive Director and Founder.  "Thanks to everyone including the audiences over the years that have helped OIFF give voice to filmmakers from around the world.  We're still rising."

"Shot in the Dark," produced by Dwyane Wade and Chance the Rapper and directed by Dustin Nakeo Haider, is also among the stellar opening day offerings.  The film that highlights the efforts of a Chicago basketball coach who helps keep young Black men off the streets and out of the way of flying bullets gives much food for thought.  With the backdrop of the recent "March Madness, with Villanova topping Michigan with a 79-62 win,  "A Shot in the Dark" will be of interest to sports fans and those with little interest as "Shot in the Dark" gives a unique perspective of the power of sports and committed coaches and players that transcends the basketball court.  The film will screen at Holy Names University at 5:25 p.m. and the Jack London Regal Theater at 8:00 p.m.

Clink Here for Entire Article with Trailers:
http://www.wrightnow.biz/articles_view.asp?articleid=8303...

