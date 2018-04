Chicago Business Coach leads Beauty, Brands, & Blogging Seminar

Create Brand Attraction and Build Loyal Fan Base with Blogging

-- Join like-minded entrepreneurs, business leaders, and best selling authors, for a one-day Q& A filled with panels, workshops, mentor power hours, break out sessions, speed networking, and proven strategies to help your company grow and thrive. The core focus of all of our discussion is to empower, enlighten and inform creative women around key topics surrounding the digital space, blogging, entrepreneurship and life as a modern woman. We are a one-stop shop for the millennial creative business woman.BWe Bloggers Panel help builds attendee's skills and experience in the fields of social media and blogging while increasing their network of colleagues!Connections are very important in today's ever growing blogosphere. This conference puts you and those connections in one place. It is an opportunity not to miss! This is the conference to inspire, empower and make a difference in your business and the lives of others.Time:Q&A April 6th, 2018 5:00pm-6:30pm, N228Jasmeka Boyd, Beauty Sponsor- Queens's Couture Extensions, Christina King Rogers-B.O. Essentials-Skin Care, Jerlicia Hobson-Makeup by Jerlicia; Danielle Seals: Luxe Addiction, Tameka Grant- Sassy Thrifters Curator, Candace McCollum-Radio Personality 92.3/Beauty Blogger, and So Shenell -Blogger/Stylist.Sign up here www.audreywoodley.com Audrey Woodley, BS. MA., The Brand Therapist & Amazon Author, Contributing Writer: MIZCEO Magazine, & PR/Marketing:EMPowerInc Magazine.Follow on IG @AudreyWoodley‚Äč