Chicago Business Coach leads Beauty, Brands, & Blogging Seminar
Create Brand Attraction and Build Loyal Fan Base with Blogging
BWe Bloggers Panel help builds attendee's skills and experience in the fields of social media and blogging while increasing their network of colleagues!
Connections are very important in today's ever growing blogosphere. This conference puts you and those connections in one place. It is an opportunity not to miss! This is the conference to inspire, empower and make a difference in your business and the lives of others.
Time:
Q&A April 6th, 2018 5:00pm-6:30pm, N228
Jasmeka Boyd, Beauty Sponsor- Queens's Couture Extensions, Christina King Rogers-B.O. Essentials-Skin Care, Jerlicia Hobson-Makeup by Jerlicia; Danielle Seals: Luxe Addiction, Tameka Grant- Sassy Thrifters Curator, Candace McCollum-Radio Personality 92.3/Beauty Blogger, and So Shenell -Blogger/Stylist.
Sign up here www.audreywoodley.com
Audrey Woodley, BS. MA., The Brand Therapist & Amazon Author, Contributing Writer: MIZCEO Magazine, & PR/Marketing:
Follow on IG @AudreyWoodley
