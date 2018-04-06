 
News By Tag
* Blogging
* Brands
* Expo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
March 2018
313029

Chicago Business Coach leads Beauty, Brands, & Blogging Seminar

Create Brand Attraction and Build Loyal Fan Base with Blogging
 
 
promo
promo
CHICAGO - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Join like-minded entrepreneurs, business leaders, and best selling authors, for a one-day Q& A filled with panels, workshops, mentor power hours, break out sessions, speed networking,  and proven strategies to help your company grow and thrive. The core focus of all of our discussion is to empower, enlighten and inform creative women around key topics surrounding the digital space, blogging, entrepreneurship and life as a modern woman. We are a one-stop shop for the millennial creative business woman.

BWe Bloggers Panel help builds attendee's skills and experience in the fields of social media and blogging while increasing their network of colleagues!

Connections are very important in today's ever growing blogosphere. This conference puts you and those connections in one place. It is an opportunity not to miss! This is the conference to inspire, empower and make a difference in your business and the lives of others.

Time:

Q&A April 6th, 2018 5:00pm-6:30pm, N228

Jasmeka Boyd, Beauty Sponsor- Queens's Couture Extensions, Christina King Rogers-B.O. Essentials-Skin Care, Jerlicia Hobson-Makeup by Jerlicia; Danielle Seals: Luxe Addiction, Tameka Grant- Sassy Thrifters Curator, Candace McCollum-Radio Personality 92.3/Beauty Blogger, and So Shenell -Blogger/Stylist.

Sign up here www.audreywoodley.com

Audrey Woodley, BS. MA., The Brand Therapist & Amazon Author, Contributing Writer: MIZCEO Magazine, & PR/Marketing:EMPowerInc Magazine.

Follow on IG @AudreyWoodley



Contact
Media Contact
***@betterdestinationmedia.com
End
Source:Better Destination Media
Email:***@betterdestinationmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Blogging, Brands, Expo
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
1971 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share