Keep It Moving Real Estate Conference & Expo Comes To Miami, April 21
Keep It Moving (KIM) Real Estate Conference & Expo, will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Hilton Miami Downtown, Florida.
Attendees will learn the secrets of America's top real estate professionals, with renowned Speakers from the industry, including Bravo TV's "Million Dollar Listing: Miami" first lady Samantha DeBianchi, cryptocurrency expert Michel Triana of RealDax, Melita Issa of Miso Studios, fitness and international real estate expert Christine MacLean of Residencial Casa Linda and real estate legal mind Melinda Grimaldi of Grimaldi Law Firm.
The Keep It Moving (KIM) Real Estate Conference & Expo will showcase exciting, proven ways to build wealth through real estate, stay fit while keeping it moving, the latest trends in interior design to sell homes fast, cryptocurrency and more. All workshops are designed to help attendees:
• Keep Focused On Building Your Professional Real Estate Business
• Keep Motivated To Create An Extraordinary Life
• Keep It Moving No Matter What Changes Take Place in The Marketplace
Conference ticket prices start at $20. Each ticket includes all-conference access, catered lunch, swag bag, and an evening networking reception.
To learn more about the Keep it Moving Real Estate Conference & Expo, register, and to become a sponsor or exhibitor, visit www.TheKeepItMovingSeries.com.
