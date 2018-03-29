 
News By Tag
* Realestate
* Seminars
* Miami Florida
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
March 2018
313029


Keep It Moving Real Estate Conference & Expo Comes To Miami, April 21

Keep It Moving (KIM) Real Estate Conference & Expo, will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Hilton Miami Downtown, Florida.
 
 
KIM REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE LOGO
KIM REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE LOGO
MIAMI - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- MerrickDamon Family of Companies announces today its inaugural Keep It Moving (KIM) Real Estate Conference & Expo, will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Hilton Miami Downtown, Florida. Online registration is open at TheKeepItMovingSeries.com.

Attendees will learn the secrets of America's top real estate professionals, with renowned Speakers from the industry, including Bravo TV's "Million Dollar Listing: Miami" first lady Samantha DeBianchi, cryptocurrency expert Michel Triana of RealDax, Melita Issa of Miso Studios, fitness and international real estate expert Christine MacLean of Residencial Casa Linda and real estate legal mind Melinda Grimaldi of Grimaldi Law Firm.

The Keep It Moving (KIM) Real Estate Conference & Expo will showcase exciting, proven ways to build wealth through real estate, stay fit while keeping it moving, the latest trends in interior design to sell homes fast, cryptocurrency and more. All workshops are designed to help attendees:

• Keep Focused On Building Your Professional Real Estate Business
• Keep Motivated To Create An Extraordinary Life
• Keep It Moving No Matter What Changes Take Place in The Marketplace

Conference ticket prices start at $20. Each ticket includes all-conference access, catered lunch, swag bag, and an evening networking reception.

To learn more about the Keep it Moving Real Estate Conference & Expo, register, and to become a sponsor or exhibitor, visit www.TheKeepItMovingSeries.com.

Contact
KIM Conference
***@gmail.com
End
Source:KIM Conference
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Realestate, Seminars, Miami Florida
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
D. Plump Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share