Automotive Executive Stan Sher AKA Social Sher To Speak At Automotive Cigar Buffet
Stan Sher to join powerful line up speakers at Automotive Cigar Buffet. He will discuss automotive retail sales and marketing strategy for car dealers.
Joining Stan Sher is the ultimate automotive industry legend and master of digital sales and marketing, Ralph Paglia. Ralph is the founder of Automotive Digital Marketing, the industry's first ever-social media platform for people working in the automotive industry. Ralph is also one of the very few people to sell automobiles on the Internet many years before it became the thing to do. Also joining the lineup is EL Patronn aka Rudy T, the managing partner of Brooklyn Mitsubishi and client of Auto Ad Builder. Fresh off a record month where Brooklyn Mitsubishi finished with 104 new vehicles sold and more than doubling the second biggest Mitsubishi dealer in his district Mr. EL Patronn will share his experience on how to turnaround sales operations in dealerships. "I have turned around sales departments in multiple stores and Brooklyn Mitsubishi is my biggest career accomplishment so I plan to bring my energy to the table at the Automotive Cigar Buffet" said the mighty EL Patronn. To round off the event Dale Childress, Jr. of the Master Closer Society will be speaking as well.
Ralph Paglia said "I am excited that Richie Bello invited me to this event where I will discuss reputation management strategies". He added "I am also proud to be joined by old friend Stan Sher with this event because we go back a very long time and I am proud to see the moves that he has made in his career". Richie Bello handpicked these speakers because they are power players in the automotive industry that are consistently changing the game. Stan Sher and EL Patronn were recently interviewed on Richie Bello TV to discuss how the two work together to create powerful social media at Brooklyn Mitsubishi.
The Automotive Cigar Buffet event is being sponsored by Richie Bello, Women Auto Know, Beach Club Estate on Lake Ronkonkoma and Village Cigar Headquarters. This event will have an exclusive buffet diner and a cash bar. This is an intimate event that is selling seats quickly with dealers and automotive executives coming from all over the country. Local New York, Connecticut and New Jersey dealers are invited to attend. "I plan to educate, learn and network with as many people as I can at the Automotive Cigar Buffet".
Richie Bello says, "I am especially proud to have my friend Stan Sher speak at this event because he truly is the best at what he does". He added that "I never seen anyone with more heart, talent and uniqueness when it comes to helping dealers with automotive sales and marketing operations". In the first two weeks that the news of this event were released there were already 19 dealers registered. Auto Ad Builder will be onsite at The Automotive Cigar Buffet to film workshop sessions and create social media content for Social Sher to post.
The Automotive Cigar Buffet will be on May 9, 2018 at the Beach Club Estate is located at Beach Club Estate 161 Rose Drive, Ronkonkoma, NY. The website for the event registration is https://www.richiebello.com/
