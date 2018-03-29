"Animaniacs in Concert!" Starring Voice Legend Rob Paulsen, May 24th-27th at Joe's Pub Theater

 
NEW YORK - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- "Animaniacs in Concert!" starring Rob Paulsen and Randy Rogel will be performed at Joe's Pub in New York on Thursday, May 24th through Sunday, May 27th. Joe's Pub at The Public Theater is located at 425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY10003. Ticket prices are $45. Each evening has two sets; the first opens doors at 6:00 pm and starts at 7:00 pm, the second opens doors at 9:00 pm and starts at 9:30 pm.  Joe's Pub is a fully-seated venue, serving food and drinks prior to and during the performance.

Legendary voice actor Rob Paulsen, who has delighted generations of animation fanatics with his signature roles in "Pinky and the Brain," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and dozens of other beloved film and television projects, is bringing the beloved "Animaniacs" to the stage beginning with a show in New York in October.  He will be again joined by "Animaniacs" composer Randy Rogel to present "Animaniacs In Concert!" with several shows scheduled throughout 2018.

For Paulsen, the return to work is a triumph. Diagnosed with throat cancer almost two years ago, Paulsen only told a few friends and professional colleagues, facing the possibility that his three-decades long career might be over forever.  But for a man of a hundred voices who suffered literally and figuratively in silence, he's on the mend, cancer free, and ready to get back to work.

After performing at Joe's Pub at the Public Theatre in New York (October 8), "Animaniacs in Concert!" which features live music and voice work from Paulsen while beloved "Animaniacs" cartoons are screened, the show hopscotched around the states with shows in St. Charles, Illinois (October 21); Arlington, Texas (October 27); Tucson, Arizona (November 4); Long Island, NY (February 3); Grayslake, Illinois (March 4); and Downey, CA (March 30).

Meanwhile, in addition to "Animaniacs in Concert," Paulsen continues to host his podcast "Talkin' Toons," featuring Paulsen talking with the animation industry's most illustrious and impressive artists.  It's recently moved to video format, hosted on nerdist.com.

And, grateful for his new lease on life, Paulsen continues to make countless charity appearances and is beginning work on a memoir about his challenges recovering from a career-threatening diagnosis. With a voice that spans generations of cartoon fans, Rob Paulsen is still ready to bring joy and laughter into people's lives, his passion for his work now even stronger than ever.

Tickets available here: http://bit.ly/2IDHhpq

http://animaniacslive.com

Contact: Lori De Waal

         Lori.DeWaal@DeWaalPR.com

         818-817-4444
