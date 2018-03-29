News By Tag
"Animaniacs in Concert!" Starring Voice Legend Rob Paulsen, May 24th-27th at Joe's Pub Theater
Legendary voice actor Rob Paulsen, who has delighted generations of animation fanatics with his signature roles in "Pinky and the Brain," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and dozens of other beloved film and television projects, is bringing the beloved "Animaniacs"
For Paulsen, the return to work is a triumph. Diagnosed with throat cancer almost two years ago, Paulsen only told a few friends and professional colleagues, facing the possibility that his three-decades long career might be over forever. But for a man of a hundred voices who suffered literally and figuratively in silence, he's on the mend, cancer free, and ready to get back to work.
After performing at Joe's Pub at the Public Theatre in New York (October 8), "Animaniacs in Concert!" which features live music and voice work from Paulsen while beloved "Animaniacs"
Meanwhile, in addition to "Animaniacs in Concert," Paulsen continues to host his podcast "Talkin' Toons," featuring Paulsen talking with the animation industry's most illustrious and impressive artists. It's recently moved to video format, hosted on nerdist.com.
And, grateful for his new lease on life, Paulsen continues to make countless charity appearances and is beginning work on a memoir about his challenges recovering from a career-threatening diagnosis. With a voice that spans generations of cartoon fans, Rob Paulsen is still ready to bring joy and laughter into people's lives, his passion for his work now even stronger than ever.
