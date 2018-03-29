 
News By Tag
* Dog
* Blog
* Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Waunakee
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
March 2018
313029

Dog Adoption and Training Advocate, Debi McKee, Finalist for Two International Pet Industry Awards

 
 
RescueDogs101_DebiMcKee_LR
RescueDogs101_DebiMcKee_LR
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dog
Blog
Award

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Waunakee - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
Awards

WAUNAKEE, Wis. - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Debi McKee, foster dog mom, and creator of Rescue Dogs 101, was recently announced as a finalist in two award categories (Best New Dog Blog and Best Dog Blog) for the 2018 BlogPaws Nose-to-Nose Awards.

The BlogPaws Nose-to-Nose Awards is the only pet industry awards in which pet bloggers and social media influencers are judged on expertise, performance, and creativity.

Each of the 52 finalists in 13 categories is judged by a panel of professionals and not by popular vote. Winners will be announced April 20, 2018 at the award ceremony in Kansas City, Kansas.

Debi McKee is available for commentary about the awards.

ABOUT DEBI MCKEE

Debi's entire family is passionate about dogs. Ginger and Bear are their family dogs. The family has also been passionate about fostering and helping dogs in need. They have volunteered and served as fosters for Fetch WI Rescue since 2014.

McKee realized a trend of people surrendering dogs for problems that could be addressed with education, which led to the creation of the blog Rescue Dogs 101 (https://www.rescuedogs101.com/). She hopes this resource will help people and their dog's to have a long, happy life together.

"Whether we win or not, I am honored to be a finalist with the best pet bloggers in the industry. It's truly amazing and humbling when I think about how much of a difference just one person and a website can make in a dog's life." Debi says.

ABOUT THE RESCUE DOGS 101 BLOG

Rescue Dogs 101 (https://www.rescuedogs101.com/), guides dog parents through every step of their dog journey. Ranging from finding the perfect dog, to bringing him home and raising him to become the dog of their dreams. The blog provides resources for when problems may pop up including training techniques, tools, and useful products to help keep their dog happy and healthy. This educational resource helps to reduce the volume of dogs being surrendered to shelters.

Contact
Debi McKee, debi@rescuedogs101.com, 847-280-4611
www.rescuedogs101.com
***@rescuedogs101.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rescuedogs101.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share