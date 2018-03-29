News By Tag
Dog Adoption and Training Advocate, Debi McKee, Finalist for Two International Pet Industry Awards
The BlogPaws Nose-to-Nose Awards is the only pet industry awards in which pet bloggers and social media influencers are judged on expertise, performance, and creativity.
Each of the 52 finalists in 13 categories is judged by a panel of professionals and not by popular vote. Winners will be announced April 20, 2018 at the award ceremony in Kansas City, Kansas.
Debi McKee is available for commentary about the awards.
ABOUT DEBI MCKEE
Debi's entire family is passionate about dogs. Ginger and Bear are their family dogs. The family has also been passionate about fostering and helping dogs in need. They have volunteered and served as fosters for Fetch WI Rescue since 2014.
McKee realized a trend of people surrendering dogs for problems that could be addressed with education, which led to the creation of the blog Rescue Dogs 101
"Whether we win or not, I am honored to be a finalist with the best pet bloggers in the industry. It's truly amazing and humbling when I think about how much of a difference just one person and a website can make in a dog's life." Debi says.
ABOUT THE RESCUE DOGS 101 BLOG
Rescue Dogs 101
Contact
Debi McKee, debi@rescuedogs101.com, 847-280-4611
www.rescuedogs101.com
***@rescuedogs101.com
