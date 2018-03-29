Local Firm Setting a New Pace for the Year

Contact

-- CEO Dewayne Long was asked to be a head speaker at the Dallas Leadership Conference last week to share how he successfully established and expanded his own Southern California–based marketing agency, True Vision Enterprises, Inc., which specializes in direct marketing campaigns and brand management for Fortune 500 companies.The philosophies CEO Long shared at the conference are straightforward—the backbone of his company is an unwavering belief in creating a positive work culture within his offices and rewarding merit by promoting from within by teaching hard working, entry-level employees how to ultimately manage and oversee their own team. The management training at True Vision Enterprises consists of receiving hands- on training on how to build your own team, duplicate your work ethic, conduct interviews, practice compliance of your clients' values, and meet company-wide goals. Mr. Long firmly believes "at the end of the day, a leader's success can only be quantified by the growth and success of their team."That's not to say that individual professional growth is not encouraged by his company standards; Mr. Long could not emphasize enough the importance of "positively branding yourself both as an individual and a professional is invaluable for your own clients, your customers, your employees—portray yourself as a leader in every situation; you're always making impressions on the people around you, thus affecting your personal brand."In this vein, this self-made CEO has always encouraged the people who work with him to grow professionally and personally, and accordingly, he invited 2 of his own employees to attend the conference—corporate trainers Jacob and Thomas, previously marketing representatives, as part of a management training experience. This was a first for corporate trainer, Thomas—he'd never attended such a large professional event. But that didn't stop his excitement; he was thrilled to network and "realized that talking to your professional network, taking charge, being a leader, taking initiative, this is all the way to go to create a successful, professional first impression and duplicate your own work ethic by leading employees by example."By empowering employees like Thomas, CEO Long has established a work culture in which his staff gets the tools they need to ultimately be successful managers. For instance, when asked if he was nervous to participate in and observe such a large conference, corporate trainer Jacob replied, "No. This is my second conference and honestly, when I see the hundreds of professionals there, I see hundreds of versions of my future self."