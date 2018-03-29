News By Tag
Local Firm Setting a New Pace for the Year
The philosophies CEO Long shared at the conference are straightforward—
That's not to say that individual professional growth is not encouraged by his company standards; Mr. Long could not emphasize enough the importance of "positively branding yourself both as an individual and a professional is invaluable for your own clients, your customers, your employees—portray yourself as a leader in every situation; you're always making impressions on the people around you, thus affecting your personal brand."
In this vein, this self-made CEO has always encouraged the people who work with him to grow professionally and personally, and accordingly, he invited 2 of his own employees to attend the conference—corporate trainers Jacob and Thomas, previously marketing representatives, as part of a management training experience. This was a first for corporate trainer, Thomas—he'd never attended such a large professional event. But that didn't stop his excitement; he was thrilled to network and "realized that talking to your professional network, taking charge, being a leader, taking initiative, this is all the way to go to create a successful, professional first impression and duplicate your own work ethic by leading employees by example."
By empowering employees like Thomas, CEO Long has established a work culture in which his staff gets the tools they need to ultimately be successful managers. For instance, when asked if he was nervous to participate in and observe such a large conference, corporate trainer Jacob replied, "No. This is my second conference and honestly, when I see the hundreds of professionals there, I see hundreds of versions of my future self."
