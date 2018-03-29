News By Tag
CT Shoreline Fire Departments Team Up To Host Food Drive on Saturday, April 14
For the seventh year in a row, CT shoreline fire departments will host a one-day food drive on Sat. April 14th to collect non-perishable food for shoreline residents in nee
The local fire stations will be open to receive donations of non-perishable food on Saturday, April 14, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All donations will go to local food pantries run by The Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries (SSKP).
The Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries organization hopes to include all fire departments in the 11 shoreline towns they serve. Fire departments already committed to the event include: the Old Saybrook Fire Department, 310 Main Street (and once again, drop-offs will also be accepted by the OSFD at the Stop & Shop in Old Saybrook and the Big Y in Old Saybrook); Westbrook Fire Department, 15 South Main Street; Essex Fire Department, 11 Saybrook Road; Clinton Fire Department, 35 East Main Street; North Madison Fire Department, 864 Opening Hill Road; Chester Fire Department, 6 High Street; and the Deep River Fire Department, 58 Union Street. Several other fire departments are expected to participate, as well. Watch for announcements on the Shoreline Soup Kitchens' website atwww.shorelinesoupkitchens.org. (https://l.facebook.com/
At a time of year when food donations are low, this food drive will help to restock the pantries and ensure that everyone in our local communities will have a place at the table. The Soup Kitchens' five pantries distributed over 1 million pounds of food last year to needy residents. Only 40 percent of this food comes from the CT Food Bank; the remainder must be either purchased or donated, so every item is appreciated. Last year's Shoreline Food Drive brought in over 5,200 pounds of food and more than $860 in donations. This year's Shoreline Food Drive's goal is 6,000 pounds of non-perishable food to help those in need.
Please join the effort by donating food, or by holding a food drive in your neighborhood, workplace, or club, and then bringing it to a participating shoreline firehouse on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Participating fire departments ask those donating food to only drop off food on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Please do not drop off food before that date.
The most needed food items are: canned meats (including tuna, chicken, salmon); canned fruits and vegetables; peanut butter; canned and boxed meals; canned or dried beans; pasta and rice; and cereal. This year for your convenience, checks made payable to SSKP (with FD Drive in the memo field) can be dropped off, as well, on April 14. Those items not accepted include: rusty or unlabeled cans; perishable items; homemade items; non-commercial packaged or canned items; alcoholic beverages and mixes; and any open or used items.
This year, we are pleased to announce that the Old Saybrook High School National Honor Society will assist in collecting non-perishable items for the food drive. The OSHS National Honor Society chapter has 40 members and is a nationally recognized organization with a well defined selection process whose main purpose is service. In addition, the Essex Saving's Bank on Main Street in Old Saybrook is joining the food drive this year and is accepting food during business hours until Noon on Saturday, April 14.
In addition radio personality talk-show host Lee Elci, the morning personality on his popular Lee Elci Show on 94.9FM News Now-Stimulating Talk, will be joining firefighters and volunteers on Saturday morning collecting food items at Old Saybrook Fire Headquarters at 310 Main Street.
The Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries, as well as the shoreline fire departments, extend their thanks to Stop & Shop of Old Saybrook and Big Y in Old Saybrook along with Mirsina's Restaurant on Main Street in Old Saybrook for their generous donations to this year's food drive. This year's media partner are the Harbor News / Shoreline Publishing; 94.9FM NewsNow-Stimulating Talk, Soft Rock WBMW 106.5, and Jammin' 107.7 FM, which will host a live broadcast from Old Saybrook Fire Department Headquarters at 310 Main Street.
