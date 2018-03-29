News By Tag
TARGET ARM LLC Successfully Captures and Releases Drones with Talon
TARGET ARM LLC today announces and provides a short video of its Talon prototype successfully capturing and releasing a drone during dynamic bench testing.
In addition to ongoing, dynamic bench testing, Target Arm has been conducting initial flight testing with a moving ground vehicle. Flight testing will expand into the Spring as weather improves in the northeast, with completion expected by late Spring.
Jeff McChesney, CEO & Founder, stated, "Talon's elegant, yet simple, pin array continues to prove its revolutionary potential by capturing and releasing our drones reliably during our tests. Each day we gain more and more confidence that Talon is poised to become a real game changer for UAS/UCAV launching and recovering from another moving object, and that now includes moving ground and naval platforms. With each flight test onto a moving ground vehicle, Talon is proving its potential to become a force multiplier since it is agnostic to design, shape or mission of each specific UAS/UCAV. If it fits in the breech, Talon can capture it.
The ROI implications alone are staggering, as Talon will enable rearming, refueling and reprogramming UAS/UCAVs airborne, while removing landing gear and proprietary recovery systems and support. Equally impressive, Talon also expands the available options and missions for commanders and decision-makers."
NSM Engineering, from Bethel CT, continues to provide stellar support with all engineering requirements, to include the flight tests and ground vehicle operations.
Target Arm predicts Talon will be utilized across the full spectrum of operations. For the military, this includes, but is not limited to, full-scale battlespace employment with UCAVs (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles), through to supporting single missions such as SOF (Special Operations Forces) insertions and surveillance and down toISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance)
Target Arm LLC is a Service Disabled, Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), founded in 2017 to provide for development and commercialization of the patented Talon (Pin Array Chambering System, U.S. Patent No. 9,650,156) specifically, as well as for strategic and business consulting in general.
For more information please visit http://www.targetarm.com, or contact Jeff McChesney, at jmcchesney@targetarm.com or 203.434.5866.
Jeff McChesney
jmcchesney@targetarm.com
2034345866
