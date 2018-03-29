 
Dr. Stephen Prendiville Honored Among America's "Top Doctors"

 
 
Stephen A. Prendiville, M.D.
Stephen A. Prendiville, M.D.
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Stephen A. Prendiville has been named one of the nation's "Top Doctors" by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. in New York.

It is the fourth consecutive year that Dr. Prendiville has been recognized for the honor in the Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery specialty, which includes surgery of the ear, nose, throat, facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, and related structures of the head and neck.

Dr. Prendiville, who also is the Medical Director of the Assuage Luxury Spa in Fort Myers and Naples, is the only Fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon in Fort Myers who is certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.  He has performed more than 5,000 surgical procedures during his 17 years of practice in Fort Myers.

Selections are made through a national survey of physicians and hospital administrators conducted by Castle Connolly, an independent research and information company that is the nation's leading provider of information on top physicians.  After the votes are tallied, Castle Connolly ensures that the physicians meet the company's criteria, which include board certification, years of experience in their specialties, and a clean disciplinary record.

He is the first surgeon in Southwest Florida to be honored with the "RealCare Promise Badge" for excellent patient service.  The award is presented by RealSelf, the leading online community that helps people make confident choices about elective cosmetic procedures.  Dr. Prendiville is a consistent reviewer of questions posed online by RealSelf visitors and has achieved Distinguished Member status as well as recognition with the RealSelf 500 award honoring physicians who have an outstanding record of consumer feedback and providing valuable insights to questions asked online by consumers.

Dr. Prendiville is recognized nationally as a facelift expert with more than 20 articles published in medical journals and he has served as guest editor for Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America.

He is the past president and secretary/treasurer of the Florida Society of Facial Plastic Surgery, an association consisting of 250 facial plastic surgeons in the state.

Dr. Prendiville graduated with his M.D. degree with high honors from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and served his residency at GeorgetownUniversity.

He was awarded a Fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at St. LouisUniversity in Missouri, where he was a clinical instructor in the St. Louis University Department of Otolaryngology.

All surgeries are performed at Dr. Prendiville's state-of-the-art SurgicalCenter adjacent to his office in South Fort Myers at 9407 Cypress Lake Drive, Suite A.  The Surgical Center is accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgical Facilities (AAAASF), which is the largest accrediting body for outpatient surgical facilities in the United States. For more information about Dr. Prendiville, please visit his website at www.drprendiville.com.

