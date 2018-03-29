News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Game Time Budgeting's Financial Workshop Helps Messer YP Group Reduce Debt, Increase Savings
The four-hour workshop was facilitated by Al Riddick, President of Game Time Budgeting, an award-winning financial fitness firm that helps individuals and families develop behaviors to improve short- and long-term financial outcomes.
"Members of our Young Professionals group had expressed a desire to receive development help in personal finance, primarily concerning student loan and credit card debt," explained Matt Barney, Messer's Director of Cost Accounting and Co-Chair for Messer's YPs.
"When Stan Williams, the company's Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, told me about Al and his company, Game Time Budgeting, it seemed like a perfect match," Barney said. "It was. Feedback from team members who experienced the class was overwhelmingly positive. Al hit a homerun."
A group of 25 team members participated in the workshop. Game Time Budgeting's 90 Day Check-Up afterward revealed a $53,100 wealth shift -- $44,050 reduction in debt, $9,050 increase in savings and a reported 23 percent decrease in financial stress.
Tracy C., a Project Engineer, who attended the workshop said, "My husband and I increased our savings and are now able to add $800 per month to our emergency fund while paying down debt. I am so excited about having a plan in place and look forward to reaching our goals."
Other corporations and organizations Riddick has addressed include: UPS, CVS, Cardinal Health, National Board for Certified Counselors Foundation Inc., the Greater Cincinnati Urban League, University of Cincinnati, Xavier University and Kent State University.
"The collaboration with Messer to work with their Young Professionals group was great," Riddick said. "It is a prime example of how investing in financial wellness produces a tremendous ROI in the lives of employees. Because the first session was such a success, Messer repeated the workshop in May. I look forward to getting the results of that workshop soon."
Riddick has been featured in Money, Black Enterprise and on the ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox affiliate TV stations in Cincinnati. His 2016 book release The Uncommon Millionaire, which details his ascent from the tobacco fields of North Carolina to millionaire status in his 30s, is available at select Kroger stores in the Tri-State.
Riddick founded Game Time Budgeting in 2010 to fulfil his life passion and purpose of helping others learn new behaviors with money which produce spending less so they can have more. He and his wife Lesia celebrated 10 years of debt-free living in December 2017.
Game Time Budgeting, 260 Northland Boulevard, Suite 300, Cincinnati, OH 45246, provides dynamic and interactive financial fitness workshops for adult and youth audiences. GTB has served more than 6,000 clients including Procter & Gamble, Toyota, Kroger, and Macy's. To learn more, visit http://www.gametimebudgeting.com or call (513) 706-0450.
Contact
Linda Wright, Wright Communications
***@wrightcommunicationspr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse