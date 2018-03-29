News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Community Home Health & Hospice Announces 9th Annual Gala Event
This is a party with a purpose. In fiscal year 2016-2017, Community Home Health & Hospice provided nearly $730,000 for charity care/community benefit. Support of the annual gala means the most vulnerable patients right here in our community will receive the care they deserve.
This year's pirate themed event includes dinner, live entertainment, specialty drinks, mystery gifts, a dessert dash, a jewelry raffle and more. Come as you are, or dress for the theme and talk like a pirate! Diamond Sponsors include Columbia Security, Friends of Hospice Southwest Washington, KLOG-KUKN-101.5, and KapStone.
About Community Home Health & Hospice
Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse