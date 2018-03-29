 
News By Tag
* Longview
* Fundraising Event
* Cowlitz County
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Longview
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
March 2018
313029

Community Home Health & Hospice Announces 9th Annual Gala Event

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Longview
* Fundraising Event
* Cowlitz County

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Longview - Washington - US

Subject:
* Events

LONGVIEW, Wash. - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Tickets are still available for Community Home Health & Hospice's annual fundraising gala, Buccaneer's Ball. The fundraiser will be held from 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm on Friday, May 4, 2018, at the Cowlitz Reginal Conference Center in Longview. Tickets are $75 each and tables for 8 are $500. To purchase tickets or sponsor a table, call 360.414.5406 or check https://chhh.ejoinme.org/buccaneer. Tickets will not be available at the door.

This is a party with a purpose. In fiscal year 2016-2017, Community Home Health & Hospice provided nearly $730,000 for charity care/community benefit. Support of the annual gala means the most vulnerable patients right here in our community will receive the care they deserve.

This year's pirate themed event includes dinner, live entertainment, specialty drinks, mystery gifts, a dessert dash, a jewelry raffle and more. Come as you are, or dress for the theme and talk like a pirate! Diamond Sponsors include Columbia Security, Friends of Hospice Southwest Washington, KLOG-KUKN-101.5, and KapStone.

About Community Home Health & Hospice

Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org.
End
Source:
Email:***@chhh.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Community Home Health & Hospice News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share