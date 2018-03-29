News By Tag
IBAW presents Leah Vukmir, U.S. Senate Candidate and Brett Healy, MacIver Institute
Independent Business Association of Wisconsin hosts Brett Healy, executive director, MacIver Institute and Leah Vukmir, U.S. Senate candidate
Steve Kohlmann, Executive Director of IBAW, said, "This meeting is a great opportunity for the business community to hear from Vukmir and understand her position on everything from economics to immigration. Healy has close contacts to our representatives in Madison, and he'll give us an excellent insight as to the legislative agenda next year." To register, go to www.IBAW.com
Leah Vukmir is a nurse, military mom, and conservative with a proven record of reform. As a state representative and senator, she stood with conservatives across Wisconsin to enact some of the most sweeping, pro-job reforms ever enacted, including Governor Walker's signature Act 10 legislation. In the face of death threats, Vukmir refused to back down and continues to be one of the leading voices to keep pushing Wisconsin in a more conservative direction.
Brett Health is executive director of The John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy, a Wisconsin-based think tank that promotes free markets, individual freedom, personal responsibility and limited government. He will give us an update on legislative items from this past session, and what's on the horizon for the next session. He'll also discuss items impacting small business and give a general "lay of the land" on what to expect in the next year.
Since 1973, the Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) was formed for small business owners to engage in conversation relating to legislation impacting the bottom-line costs of businesses throughout Wisconsin. IBAW is a venue for high level CEOs, CFOs, COOs, other upper management and entrepreneurs to network, exchange business ideas, and become educated and involved on issues which impact their business. IBAW is time well spent!
For additional information, contact Steve Kohlmann, IBAW Executive Director, via email at IBAWOffice@gmail.com
