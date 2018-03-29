News By Tag
First Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival, May 19 and 20 at Riverfront Plaza
Two Days of Fabulous Southern Cuisine, Live Music, Vendor's Village and a Judged Soul Food Cooking Competition Festival Hours Saturday from 10:00am to 8:00pm, Sunday from 11:00am to 7:00pm
To date, the local musical lineup includes the blues, soul, funk and reggae band Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, the 'King and Queen of the Gut Bucket Blues' SmokeHouse Porter and Miss Mamie, the smooth southern soul sounds of Uncle Chess and the Groove Band, Demetrio Batiste and Friends, with blues rapper Lee Tyme, gospel/jazz singer Wyanda Paul, R&B singer Xavie Shorts, Demetrio Batiste and Friends, Michael Carey and singer/songwriter Larry "LZ" Dillon. Touring acts are St. Louis songstress Lelani, Virginia based LaToya Rene and Portia Portia from Houston. Gospel performers and choirs include Soulfully Yours, Divine Purpose and True Vine Ministries' International Choir and Praise Team. Special Guest is Miss Black Louisiana USA, Makeva Armant. More talent will be announced closer to the date.
The Soul Food Cooking Competition, highlighting regional favorites from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida include Meats, Vegetable and Side Dishes, Breads and Desserts, Appetizers and Soups. Criteria includes Presentation, Taste, and the Story or History behind each dish. Entrants will be pre-selected by the screening committee. Ten dishes in each category will be selected. Upon acceptance the entry fee is $20.00, $30.00 for walk-ups, if slots are available. Contestants need to bring enough food for six people the day of the festival. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in each category. The contest is now open and downloadable forms and additional instructions are available on the website.
So get ready for two days of great food from Louisiana and its surrounding southern neighbors, incredible music and fun along the Mississippi River at the Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival!
VIP tickets that include food, soft drinks and photo ops with the talent are $25.00.
For additional information call 225-802-9681 or visit www.brsoulfoodfest.com.
Contact
Marcia Groff
***@entertainmententerprises.biz
