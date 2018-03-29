Business Consultants for Non-Profits Donates to Alternatives For Girls

Contact

-- Business Consultants for Non-Profits (BCNP) recently made a $1,000 donation to Alternatives for Girls to support the fulfillment of their mission. BCNP is a non-profit organization registered in Michigan as a (501(c)(3) whose mission is to help nonprofits in Southeast Michigan operate more efficiently and be more effective. BCNP is composed of active and retired professionals who volunteer their time assisting nonprofits in metro-Detroit. Collectively, the cohort has a rich and diverse background of success in the business world and serving the nonprofit community. In addition, BCNP is committed to giving back in a very tangible form; every year the Board donates the majority of the net income back to local charities.. Alternatives For Girls (AFG) is a Detroit-based 501(c)3 nonprofit serving homeless and high-risk girls and young women. Since 1987, AFG has provided critical services to the girls and young women we serve, including safe shelter, street outreach and educational support, vocational guidance, mentoring, prevention activities, and counseling. The goal is to empower the girls and young women we serve to make positive choices. "Alternatives for Girls thanks BCNP so much for your commitment to support nonprofits by sharing a portion of your annual net income, above and beyond the support you provide to nonprofits every day! We are very honored to have been selected for this year's gift. We'll use the gift very well in our work," said Amanda (Amy) Good, CEO of Alternatives For Girls. BCNP President Linda Braun and Board Chair Diane Henderson presented a check to Alternatives for Girls President and CEO, Amanda (Amy) Good, CEO, Alternatives For Girls. They were joined by BCNP Board Member Hugh Mahler. "BCNP is extremely proud to make this donation to such a vibrant organization that is so very important in our community -- Alternatives For Girls," stated BCNP President Linda Braun. For more information about BCNP, visit. For more information about Alternatives for Girls, visit