Hamilton Duncan Hires An Experienced Litigator To Their Expanding ICBC Team

Hamilton Duncan continues to enhance its practice by adding experienced litigator Monica Monroy to its insurance defence group.
 
 
MonicaMonroy
MonicaMonroy
SURREY, British Columbia - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Hamilton Duncan is proud to welcome Monica Monroy to its team. Ms. Monroy has experience with insurance defence cases and personal injury claims and has represented clients in both the Supreme Court  and Provincial Court.  She also brings extensive experience with alternative dispute resolution, having represented her clients persuasively at mediations, settlement conferences and other kinds of negotiations.

Ms. Monroy will be a welcome addition to the diverse team at Hamilton Duncan, which also manages transactions and litigation involving businesses, real estate and land development, personal injury cases, estate planning and litigation and more. "I am excited to be joining Hamilton Duncan.  It has been a successful firm for a long time, and look forward to contributing to its future success," stated Ms. Monroy.

Greg Palm, managing partner, said, "We are very excited to have Monica join Hamilton Duncan. With her experience, she is sure to enhance our litigation department and be a successful addition to the team."

About Hamilton Duncan
Hamilton Duncan is a business and litigation law firm based in Surrey, British Columbia. It is one of the largest, most established and well respected law firms in the Fraser Valley, having served businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley since 1959. Hamilton Duncan is a full-service firm, and boasts a strong track record of assisting clients to achieve their goals and objectives by providing experienced, innovative, and superior legal services. More information on the firm's services, key leadership and history can be obtained here: https://www.hdas.com/.

Contact
Darcie Holdsworth
***@hdas.com
End
Source:Hamilton Duncan
Email:***@hdas.com Email Verified
Tags:Insurance, Icbc, Lawyer
Industry:Legal
Location:Surrey - British Columbia - Canada
Subject:Executives
