 
News By Tag
* Bemelmans
* Sormani
* Tiffany
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cranston
  Rhode Island
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
March 2018
313029


Exterior architectural antiques and a painting by Bemelmans will lead Bruneau & Co.'s April 14 sale

A fine selection of exterior architectural antiques and fine artworks that include a Spanish street scene by Ludwig Bemelmans (Fr./Am., 1898-1962), will headline Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers' 356-lot Antiques & Fine Art Estate Auction on April 14th.
 
 
Rare 19th century French cast iron garden sculpture of putti kissing, 33" tall.
Rare 19th century French cast iron garden sculpture of putti kissing, 33" tall.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bemelmans
Sormani
Tiffany

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Cranston - Rhode Island - US

CRANSTON, R.I. - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- A wonderful selection of exterior architectural antiques and fine artworks that include a Spanish street scene by Ludwig Bemelmans (Fr./Am., 1898-1962), will headline Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers' 356-lot Antiques & Fine Art Estate Auction on Saturday, April 14th, online and in the Bruneau & Co. gallery at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston, at 11 am Eastern time.

Internet bidding will be made available through Bidlive.Bruneauandco.com, Invaluable.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Bidsquare.com. Phone and absentee (left) bids will also be accepted. Previews will be held on Thursday, April 12th from 9-5; on Friday, April 13th, from 12 noon until 9 pm; and on Saturday, April 14th, the date of auction, when doors open at 8 am Eastern time.

"With spring upon us, we secured a delightful selection of exterior architectural antiques for all collectors," said Kevin Bruneau, president and auctioneer of Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, who added, "From the large Indian carved stone archway to the 19th century French cast iron putti, there is a piece for everyone's front lawn, and at price points bidders are sure to find attractive."

The monumental 18th century (or older) Indian carved stone temple doorway – about 7 feet tall by 4 feet wide – is being sold in place, at the estate where it currently resides in Providence, R.I. Interested parties should call Bruneau and Co. to arrange for a preview appointment, at 401-533-9980. The entry is comprised of upright columns, two overhead lentils and a footer stone, with carvings of deities throughout. The archway is massive and has an estimate of $2,000-$3,000.

Two other exterior architectural antiques also carry estimates of $2,000-$3,000. One is a rare 19th century French cast iron garden sculpture of putti kissing, 33 inches tall, signed "Salon France". The other is a 19th century Italian carrera marble fountain base, quatrefoil form, with foliate ornamentation in relief and decorated with birds on each side. The bowl is 38 inches in diameter.

"I believe the phrase 'eclectic mix' would be an understatement for this auction's art selection," said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. specialist and auctioneer. "From the illustrative works of Ludwig Bemelmans to American impressionism featuring LaMont Adelbert Warner and George Stengel, to the gruesome imagery of Leonard Baskin, there is something for every collector."

The casein paint, ink and pencil on board by Ludwig Bemelmans (Fr./N.Y., 1898-1962), titled Palma De Mallorca Street Scene, is a strong candidate for top lot of the auction, with an estimate of $6,000-$9,000. The painting, measuring 26 inches by 30 inches in the frame, depicts a quaint strip of homes in Palma, the capital of the Balaeric Islands of Spain. It's signed and dated 1956. Bemelmans is best known as the illustrator for the very popular Madeline children's book series.

The oil on canvas painting by LaMont Adelbert Warner (Am., 1876-1970), is a fine example of the artist's impressionist hand, capturing a warm fall day (est. 1,000-$1,500). The canvas is 22 inches by 26 ½ inches and the work is signed and dated 1934. Also, a 19th century oil on canvas laid on Masonite Chinese Canton Trade painting of a woman seated in a robe, with a table and flower pot by her side, measuring 28 inches by 23 inches framed, should finish at $1,000-$1,500.

A South Arabian alabaster camel farmer carving, made in India in the 18th century (or earlier), a full-bodied carving of a farmer walking his saddled camel, with a finely carved smooth surface showing hundreds or even thousands of years of age, carries a $2,500-$4,000 pre-sale estimate.

A bronze and marble 19th century French neoclassical figural group, large, with an overall height of 36 inches, depicts a courting couple standing near a plant stand, on an ormolu bronze mounted rouge marble base. The group is signed "Dumege" and is stamped "Made in France". The item's only imperfections are two small cracks on either side of the marble base (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Two clocks are certain to attract bidder attention. The first is a jade rock crystal bronze shelf clock, made in China and Switzerland in the late 19th century (est. $2,500-$4,000). The clock consists of a rock crystal bangle embellished dial flanked by carved and opposing green and russet jade birds. The bronze base is finely chased with acanthus leaf and lotus flower design.

The other clock is a late 19th century gilt bronze carriage clock retailed by Tiffany & Company (France, N.Y.), having grande sonnerie movement with repeater and open top escapement. The clock is signed "Tiffany & Co." on the dial and has only some minor wear to the gilt surface. Otherwise, it's in working order and is in overall good condition. It should fetch $800-$1,200.

Two furniture lots – one American, one French – carry identical estimates of $1,000-$2,000. A Queen Anne stained tiger maple highboy, made in New England in the 18th century, 76 inches tall, has five graduated drawers over two vertical over three drawers, with a fan carved center front supported by stout cabriole legs with shapely skirt. The piece has polished brass hardware.

The French lot is a Louis XV-style marquetry dresser, made by Paul Sormani circa 1817-1877. The kingwood and satinwood marquetry inlaid marble-top cabinet dresser features floral bronze mounts and hardware. It is signed "Paul Sormani" on the drawer lock and stands 51 inches tall.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the Saturday, April 14th auction, visit www.bruneauandco.com. To contact Bruneau & Co. via e-mail, use info@bruneauandco.com.

Contact
Travis Landry
***@bruneauandco.com
End
Source:Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers
Email:***@bruneauandco.com Email Verified
Tags:Bemelmans, Sormani, Tiffany
Industry:Arts
Location:Cranston - Rhode Island - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ken Hall Press Releases PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share