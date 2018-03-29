News By Tag
Exterior architectural antiques and a painting by Bemelmans will lead Bruneau & Co.'s April 14 sale
A fine selection of exterior architectural antiques and fine artworks that include a Spanish street scene by Ludwig Bemelmans (Fr./Am., 1898-1962), will headline Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers' 356-lot Antiques & Fine Art Estate Auction on April 14th.
Internet bidding will be made available through Bidlive.Bruneauandco.com, Invaluable.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Bidsquare.com. Phone and absentee (left) bids will also be accepted. Previews will be held on Thursday, April 12th from 9-5; on Friday, April 13th, from 12 noon until 9 pm; and on Saturday, April 14th, the date of auction, when doors open at 8 am Eastern time.
"With spring upon us, we secured a delightful selection of exterior architectural antiques for all collectors,"
The monumental 18th century (or older) Indian carved stone temple doorway – about 7 feet tall by 4 feet wide – is being sold in place, at the estate where it currently resides in Providence, R.I. Interested parties should call Bruneau and Co. to arrange for a preview appointment, at 401-533-9980. The entry is comprised of upright columns, two overhead lentils and a footer stone, with carvings of deities throughout. The archway is massive and has an estimate of $2,000-$3,000.
Two other exterior architectural antiques also carry estimates of $2,000-$3,000. One is a rare 19th century French cast iron garden sculpture of putti kissing, 33 inches tall, signed "Salon France". The other is a 19th century Italian carrera marble fountain base, quatrefoil form, with foliate ornamentation in relief and decorated with birds on each side. The bowl is 38 inches in diameter.
"I believe the phrase 'eclectic mix' would be an understatement for this auction's art selection," said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. specialist and auctioneer. "From the illustrative works of Ludwig Bemelmans to American impressionism featuring LaMont Adelbert Warner and George Stengel, to the gruesome imagery of Leonard Baskin, there is something for every collector."
The casein paint, ink and pencil on board by Ludwig Bemelmans (Fr./N.Y., 1898-1962), titled Palma De Mallorca Street Scene, is a strong candidate for top lot of the auction, with an estimate of $6,000-$9,000. The painting, measuring 26 inches by 30 inches in the frame, depicts a quaint strip of homes in Palma, the capital of the Balaeric Islands of Spain. It's signed and dated 1956. Bemelmans is best known as the illustrator for the very popular Madeline children's book series.
The oil on canvas painting by LaMont Adelbert Warner (Am., 1876-1970), is a fine example of the artist's impressionist hand, capturing a warm fall day (est. 1,000-$1,500)
A South Arabian alabaster camel farmer carving, made in India in the 18th century (or earlier), a full-bodied carving of a farmer walking his saddled camel, with a finely carved smooth surface showing hundreds or even thousands of years of age, carries a $2,500-$4,000 pre-sale estimate.
A bronze and marble 19th century French neoclassical figural group, large, with an overall height of 36 inches, depicts a courting couple standing near a plant stand, on an ormolu bronze mounted rouge marble base. The group is signed "Dumege" and is stamped "Made in France". The item's only imperfections are two small cracks on either side of the marble base (est. $2,000-$3,000)
Two clocks are certain to attract bidder attention. The first is a jade rock crystal bronze shelf clock, made in China and Switzerland in the late 19th century (est. $2,500-$4,000)
The other clock is a late 19th century gilt bronze carriage clock retailed by Tiffany & Company (France, N.Y.), having grande sonnerie movement with repeater and open top escapement. The clock is signed "Tiffany & Co." on the dial and has only some minor wear to the gilt surface. Otherwise, it's in working order and is in overall good condition. It should fetch $800-$1,200.
Two furniture lots – one American, one French – carry identical estimates of $1,000-$2,000. A Queen Anne stained tiger maple highboy, made in New England in the 18th century, 76 inches tall, has five graduated drawers over two vertical over three drawers, with a fan carved center front supported by stout cabriole legs with shapely skirt. The piece has polished brass hardware.
The French lot is a Louis XV-style marquetry dresser, made by Paul Sormani circa 1817-1877. The kingwood and satinwood marquetry inlaid marble-top cabinet dresser features floral bronze mounts and hardware. It is signed "Paul Sormani" on the drawer lock and stands 51 inches tall.
To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the Saturday, April 14th auction, visit www.bruneauandco.com. To contact Bruneau & Co. via e-mail, use info@bruneauandco.com.
Travis Landry
***@bruneauandco.com
