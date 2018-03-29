News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dunkin' Donuts to Award $15,000 in College Scholarships to Students in South/Southwest Florida
In partnership with Scholarship America, the nation's largest designer and manager of education support programs, Dunkin' Donuts will award $1,000 scholarships to 15 current high school seniors who plan to enroll full-time at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire 2018-2019 academic year. Scholarship recipients are selected based on their positive academic record, demonstrated leadership skills and active participation in both school and community activities.
Applications for the 2018 Dunkin' Donuts South/Southwest Florida Scholarship Program will be accepted through May 1. Applicants must reside in one of the following counties in South/Southwest Florida to be eligible: Glades, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Broward, Dade, Monroe, Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Desoto.
For more information or to apply, visit https://www.scholarsapply.org/
About Dunkin' Donuts
Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse