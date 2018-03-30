Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Luxury Living Realty as a Gold Member

Pierre Cameau

pierre@luxurylivingrealty.com

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Luxury Living Realty as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Luxury Living Realty will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Luxury Living Realty Inc. is a boutique residential real estate firm that specializes in representing buyers and sellers of high-end residential properties throughout South Florida. Their multilingual associates are experts in South Florida's luxury real estate market, with in-depth knowledge of Miami's premier communities. Employing the highest ethical standards, a personalized approach to client service is what sets the agency apart.Luxury Living Realty's target client is the luxury residential buyer, looking for a second or third home. Whether seeking an oceanfront residence, a waterfront home with a yacht dock, or an international property via one of our affiliate offices, Luxury Living Realty's listings include exceptional properties on Fisher Island, Star Island, Miami Beach, South Beach, Sunny Isles, Key Biscayne, Brickell, Coconut Grove and Coral Gables. Luxury Living Realty also represents the luxury seller, looking to divest his real estate portfolio due to a lifestyle change.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.