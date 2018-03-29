Timoney Knox Announces Students' Rights, an Expansion of its Education Law Practice

Law team will bring over 60 years of education law experience and focus on children's rights in school.

-- Timoney Knox has announced the expansion of its Education Law practice, called. The expanded practice focuses on supporting parents and children in securing appropriate educational programs and placement for children with disabilities in public schools and ensuring the protection of the rights of all students in schools.The Education Law Department consists ofwho has over 20 years' experience in education and special education law and litigation, and, who has worked for more than 5 years in education law and special education. Ms. Gordon's background also includes a degree in psychology as well as working in family law matters., an ASHA Certified Speech and Language Therapist with more than 25 years as a special educator and supervisor, serves as the group's Education Paralegal.The focus of the expanded practice includes representing children and their parents through special education advocacy and due process litigation, including ensuring the appropriateness of educational evaluations, review and analysis of Individualized Educational Programs (IEPs) and securing tuition reimbursement, compensatory education, school placements and other remedies.Students' Rights represents parents and children in situations involving school bullying, harassment and hazing, sexual and physical abuse, violation of federal anti-discrimination statutes, state civil rights law, the rights of transgender students and student discipline. These caring professionals are dedicated to addressing the needs of clients through effective advocacy and, if necessary, litigation.