 
News By Tag
* Education Law
* Special Education
* Education Rights
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Washington
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
March 2018
313029


Timoney Knox Announces Students' Rights, an Expansion of its Education Law Practice

Law team will bring over 60 years of education law experience and focus on children's rights in school.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Education Law
Special Education
Education Rights

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Fort Washington - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Companies

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Timoney Knox has announced the expansion of its Education Law practice, called Students' Rights. The expanded practice focuses on supporting parents and children in securing appropriate educational programs and placement for children with disabilities in public schools and ensuring the protection of the rights of all students in schools.

The Education Law Department consists of Scott H. Wolpert, Esquire, who has over 20 years' experience in education and special education law and litigation, and Christine M. Gordon, Esquire, who has worked for more than 5 years in education law and special education. Ms. Gordon's background also includes a degree in psychology as well as working in family law matters. Patricia Mueller, an ASHA Certified Speech and Language Therapist with more than 25 years as a special educator and supervisor, serves as the group's Education Paralegal.

When asked about the expansion of the practice, Wolpert said, "It's simple – we can help. Children have the right to a quality education and our substantial experience and knowledge of education law and educational concepts allows us to effectively advocate to help resolve disagreements and protect the rights of those students in whatever way is necessary."

The focus of the expanded practice includes representing children and their parents through special education advocacy and due process litigation, including ensuring the appropriateness of educational evaluations, review and analysis of Individualized Educational Programs (IEPs) and securing tuition reimbursement, compensatory education, school placements and other remedies.

Students' Rights represents parents and children in situations involving school bullying, harassment and hazing, sexual and physical abuse, violation of federal anti-discrimination statutes, state civil rights law, the rights of transgender students and student discipline. These caring professionals are dedicated to addressing the needs of clients through effective advocacy and, if necessary, litigation.

https://www.studentsrights.com

Media Contact
Scott Wolpert
***@studentsrights.com
215.540.2656
End
Source:Students' Rights
Email:***@studentsrights.com
Tags:Education Law, Special Education, Education Rights
Industry:Legal
Location:Fort Washington - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share