News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Timoney Knox Announces Students' Rights, an Expansion of its Education Law Practice
Law team will bring over 60 years of education law experience and focus on children's rights in school.
The Education Law Department consists of Scott H. Wolpert, Esquire, who has over 20 years' experience in education and special education law and litigation, and Christine M. Gordon, Esquire, who has worked for more than 5 years in education law and special education. Ms. Gordon's background also includes a degree in psychology as well as working in family law matters. Patricia Mueller, an ASHA Certified Speech and Language Therapist with more than 25 years as a special educator and supervisor, serves as the group's Education Paralegal.
When asked about the expansion of the practice, Wolpert said, "It's simple – we can help. Children have the right to a quality education and our substantial experience and knowledge of education law and educational concepts allows us to effectively advocate to help resolve disagreements and protect the rights of those students in whatever way is necessary."
The focus of the expanded practice includes representing children and their parents through special education advocacy and due process litigation, including ensuring the appropriateness of educational evaluations, review and analysis of Individualized Educational Programs (IEPs) and securing tuition reimbursement, compensatory education, school placements and other remedies.
Students' Rights represents parents and children in situations involving school bullying, harassment and hazing, sexual and physical abuse, violation of federal anti-discrimination statutes, state civil rights law, the rights of transgender students and student discipline. These caring professionals are dedicated to addressing the needs of clients through effective advocacy and, if necessary, litigation.
https://www.studentsrights.com
Media Contact
Scott Wolpert
***@studentsrights.com
215.540.2656
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse