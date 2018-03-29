News By Tag
O-1 Visa for Russian Entrepreneurs Webinar April 11 at 1 pm EST
A free, one hour webinar on the topic of O-1 Visas for Russian Entrepreneurs will be held on April 11 at 1 pm EST and 20:00 Moscow time. US immigration attorneys Victoria Kuzmina and Ekaterina Powell will present the webinar in Russian language.
You will be able to watch the O-1 Visas for Russian Entrepreneurs webinar by going to this link http://bit.ly/
THE O-1 VISA FOR RUSSIAN ENTREPRENEURS WEBINAR WILL FOCUS ON THE FOLLOWING TOPICS:
• Various non-immigrant work visa options available to Russian entrepreneurs and startups, including H-1B visas, E-2 visas, L-1 visas, and O-1 visas.
• What is an O-1 visa? We will review the general background of an O-1 visa, its criteria and how that criteria can be satisfied. We will provide real-life examples to give you clear understanding how an O-1 visa may be applied to your situation.
• We will also discuss how self-employed entrepreneurs are able to use an O-1 visa to their advantage and what stage their company has to be in to qualify for an O-1 visa.
• The webinar will also cover O-1 visa validity period, extensions, visa fees, and visa options available to the O-1 visa holder's spouse and children.
KEY BENEFITS OF AN O-1 VISA:
• O-1 visas are not limited to an annual numerical limit like H-1B visas
• There is no prevailing wage issue. This can be a great advantage to startup companies and entrepreneurs that do not have a steady revenue stream
• Minimum degree is not required
• Specific citizenship is not required
• O-1 visa allows a dual intent. This means that the applicant is not required to keep their foreign residency and is not precluded from applying for permanent residency
O-1 visa presents numerous benefits to Russian entrepreneurs and startup companies compared to other employment visas. While O-1 visa has high standards, entrepreneurs with significant achievements, documented experience or excellent academic credentials should consider an O-1 visa. During the webinar, immigration attorneys Ekaterina Powell and Victoria Kuzmina will review real-life examples that may help you determine whether you are currently eligible for an O-1 visa or what you can do to become eligible in the next few years.
Victoria Kuzmina is a US employment immigration attorney whose practice is located in Washington, DC. For more information about Attorney Kuzmina and her services, please visit her website at http://www.kuzminalaw.com.
Victoria V Kuzmina
***@kuzminalaw.com
