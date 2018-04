O-1 Visa for Russian Entrepreneurs Webinar April 11 at 1 pm EST

A free, one hour webinar on the topic of O-1 Visas for Russian Entrepreneurs will be held on April 11 at 1 pm EST and 20:00 Moscow time. US immigration attorneys Victoria Kuzmina and Ekaterina Powell will present the webinar in Russian language.

-- US immigration attorneys Victoria Kuzmina and Ekaterina Powell are proud to announce their collaboration and joint webinar presentation on the topic of O-1 Visas for Russian Entrepreneurs.You will be able to watch the O-1 Visas for Russian Entrepreneurs webinar by going to this link. At the end of the webinar, guests will be able to ask the presenting attorneys questions about the information discussed during the webinar.• Various, including H-1B visas, E-2 visas, L-1 visas, and O-1 visas.• What is an? We will review the general background of an O-1 visa, its criteria and how that criteria can be satisfied. We will provide real-life examples to give you clear understanding how an O-1 visa may be applied to your situation.• We will also discuss how self-employed entrepreneurs are able to use an O-1 visa to their advantage and what stage their company has to be in to qualify for an O-1 visa.• The webinar will also cover O-1 visa validity period, extensions, visa fees, and visa options available to the O-1 visa holder's spouse and children.• O-1 visas are not limited to an annual numerical limit like H-1B visas• There is no prevailing wage issue. This can be a great advantage to startup companies and entrepreneurs that do not have a steady revenue stream• Minimum degree is not required• Specific citizenship is not required• O-1 visa allows a dual intent. This means that the applicant is not required to keep their foreign residency and is not precluded from applying for permanent residencycompared to other employment visas. While O-1 visa has high standards, entrepreneurs with significant achievements, documented experience or excellent academic credentials should consider an. During the webinar, immigration attorneys Ekaterina Powell and Victoria Kuzmina will review real-life examples that may help you determine whether you are currently eligible for an O-1 visa or what you can do to become eligible in the next few years.Victoria Kuzmina is a US employment immigration attorney whose practice is located in Washington, DC. For more information about Attorney Kuzmina and her services, please visit her website at http://www.kuzminalaw.com