Creighton Construction & Development completes renovation of multi-tenant commercial building

-- Creighton Construction & Development has completed the remodeling work on a multi-tenant building in Cape Coral, Florida.Located at 1625 Cape Coral Parkway East, the remodel project includes a one-story, 13,301-square-foot commercial building that serves as a landmark for visitors entering Cape Coral via the Cape Coral Bridge. Creighton's team for this project was led by project managers Rick Blake and Alex Scalzo.The Cape Coral Parkway building will be home to Metro Diner, as well as other retail tenants yet to be announced.Creighton Construction & Development's team of professionals have an extensive background and experience in all aspects of project development, providing complete turnkey service including acquisition, engineering, design, permitting and construction for commercial and residential development. The team partners with the most qualified engineering, architectural and design teams, and are equipped with the latest tools and technology to perform projects with the highest quality and accuracy while providing efficiency in overall project cost and schedule. For more information, call Creighton at 239-210-0455 or visit creightondev.com