Broccoli City and The Broccoli City Foundation Announce Second Annual Conference April 26th & 27th

 
 
WASHINGTON - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Today, Broccoli City announced the return of #BroccoliCon: The Intersection of People, Planet and Profit on April 26 & 27, 2018 at Google DC. #BroccoliCon2018, hosted by the Broccoli City Foundation, is expected to bring together hundreds of millennial entrepreneurs, corporate executives, decision makers and influencers who are passionate about building thriving communities. The conference aims to be a source of inspiration, featuring inspiring keynote speeches and immersive, hands-on workshops with the mission of converting ideas into action that will chart a course for the future.

Attendees will learn proven strategies to move beyond just "doing well" and encourage them to start "doing good" for communities and the environment. We're bringing together some of the top leaders in the corporate, tech and social impact space to turn conversations into action.
Featured speakers include:


• Amy Kaherl, Detroit Soup, Founder
• Brian Woolfolk, Founder, Full Color Future
• Brittany Young, Founder, B360
• Changa Bell, Black Male Yoga Initiative, Founder
• Christopher Bradshaw, Founder, Dreaming Out Loud
• Cyrene Tankard, Founder, Cyrene Lovette LLC
• David Fakunle, CEO, DiscoverME/RecoverME
• Dior Ginyard, Player Manager, National Football League Players Association
• Gilbert Campbell, Founder, Volt-Energy
• Jasmine Crowe, CEO, Goodr
• Jerri Evans, CEO, Turning Natural
• Jonna Humphries, Marketing, Moog Fest
• Joy Haugen, Career Coach + Partnership Lead, General Assembly
• Kabira Stokes, CEO, Homeboy Recycling
• Kate Hayes, Director of Direct Impact, Echoing Green
• Kwame Onwuachi, Restauranteur/Chef, Kith and Kin/Top Chef
• Nate Hurst, Chief Sustainability & Social Impact Officer, HP
• Panama Jackson, Founder, Very Smart Brothas
• Quinetha Frasier, CEO, Social Impact Advisors
• Robin Terry, Operations Lead, General Assembly
• Ronnie Webb, Founder, Green Scheme/Corner Water
• Shahier Rahman, General Assembly
• Virginia Arrisueno, Owner, Steadfast Supply
Programming will include interactive panel discussions and workshops, inspiring keynotes, a networking reception and more. Featured sessions include:


• Keeping it Green: A Conversation on Environmental Gentrification Presented by Toyota
• Moving Beyond Corporate Social Responsibility to Corporate Social Innovation Presented by HP
• Storytelling for Social Impact Presented by Redbull Amaphiko
• Make Your Statement: Black Business Beyond Music and Sports
• Unlocking the network of influence to build a movement
• Early-Stage Startup Funding: How to Land Your First Investment
• Leveraging Technology for Social Good

For more information and to register for #BroccoliCon2018, please visit https://www.bcfestival.com/bc-con/

Contact
Amber Pepin
***@wagnerandcompany.com
End
Source:Broccoli City Inc.
Email:***@wagnerandcompany.com
Posted By:***@wagnerandcompany.com Email Verified
Tags:Broccoli City, Conference, Washington Dc
Industry:Business
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Features
