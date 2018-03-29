 
News By Tag
* Best Tamil Short Films
* Short Film Making
* Short Films Festival 2018
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Salem
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
March 2018
313029

BSEpic Short Films Selected as Semi-Finalist at Indo-Russian Short Film Festival – 2018

Playbutton, the short film application, has included BSEpic's two short films (Doctor Gandhi and India Kudimagan) in the list of Semi-Finalist for the Indo-Russian Short Film festival, going to happen.
 
 
BSEpic Selected as the Semi Finalist
BSEpic Selected as the Semi Finalist
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Best Tamil Short Films
Short Film Making
Short Films Festival 2018

Industry:
Media

Location:
Salem - Tamil Nadu - India

Subject:
Events

SALEM, India - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- BSEpic has recently launched its 3rd Short film "India Kudimagan" a story that depicts the real condition and status of our freedom fighter. This story portraits an old man and his feeling of patriotism towards our nation. The film has been released on 9th March 2018. With a single week, this short film has gained 31k views on the Facebook page of our social media partner CINEMA CALENDAR.  Only with their great support, within a short period – we have got tremendous reach for our movie from cinema calendar FB. It is truly a great achievement in the history of Short films. Cinema Calendar correctly launched the film in the right time. This is the reason for our success among our people. Moreover, with this stunning reach, our YouTube channel has gained more than 100 subscribers. This will truly be boosting our confidence level and make us to launch even more short films.

Furthermore, another great news is our two short films "Doctor Gandhi" and "India Kudimagan" were selected as the semi-finalist at Indo-Russian Short Film Festival – 2018. PLAY BUTTON, the short film application, has officially announced the semi-finalist list for the best short film in the OFFICIAL SELECTION PBSFF 2018. The above mentioned short films were on the list of their Indo-Russian Short Film festival. The festival will be conducted in this year and the date is not still announced, we are eagerly waiting to display our films in front of the big crowd. Rules to be followed:

SEMI-FINAL ROUND:

1. The selected short films will be made displayed on the Playbutton Android application for viewing and voting.

2. The short final with the highest number of public votes and Jury votes will be taken for FINALE.

FINALE:

1. Top 10 short films will be selected for FINALE.

2. The films will be screened at venue on the festival date.

3. The jury will select and award short films in their respective categories.

Our sincere thanks to CINEMA CALENDAR, who makes our short films to gain more views on the social media and the people who subscribed our YouTube channel.  The whole credits go to our efficient and dedicated crew who strive truly hard enough to make us reach this level. View our short films here. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWHBgUjdex2KsMDj6vnycew

Media Contact
BSEpic
prithvi@bsepic.com
9600704660
End
Source:
Email:***@bsepic.com Email Verified
Tags:Best Tamil Short Films, Short Film Making, Short Films Festival 2018
Industry:Media
Location:Salem - Tamil Nadu - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BSEpic PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share