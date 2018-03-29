News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BSEpic Short Films Selected as Semi-Finalist at Indo-Russian Short Film Festival – 2018
Playbutton, the short film application, has included BSEpic's two short films (Doctor Gandhi and India Kudimagan) in the list of Semi-Finalist for the Indo-Russian Short Film festival, going to happen.
Furthermore, another great news is our two short films "Doctor Gandhi" and "India Kudimagan" were selected as the semi-finalist at Indo-Russian Short Film Festival – 2018. PLAY BUTTON, the short film application, has officially announced the semi-finalist list for the best short film in the OFFICIAL SELECTION PBSFF 2018. The above mentioned short films were on the list of their Indo-Russian Short Film festival. The festival will be conducted in this year and the date is not still announced, we are eagerly waiting to display our films in front of the big crowd. Rules to be followed:
SEMI-FINAL ROUND:
1. The selected short films will be made displayed on the Playbutton Android application for viewing and voting.
2. The short final with the highest number of public votes and Jury votes will be taken for FINALE.
FINALE:
1. Top 10 short films will be selected for FINALE.
2. The films will be screened at venue on the festival date.
3. The jury will select and award short films in their respective categories.
Our sincere thanks to CINEMA CALENDAR, who makes our short films to gain more views on the social media and the people who subscribed our YouTube channel. The whole credits go to our efficient and dedicated crew who strive truly hard enough to make us reach this level. View our short films here. https://www.youtube.com/
Media Contact
BSEpic
prithvi@bsepic.com
9600704660
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse