BSEpic Short Films Selected as Semi-Finalist at Indo-Russian Short Film Festival – 2018

Playbutton, the short film application, has included BSEpic's two short films (Doctor Gandhi and India Kudimagan) in the list of Semi-Finalist for the Indo-Russian Short Film festival, going to happen.

-- BSEpic has recently launched its 3Short film "India Kudimagan" a story that depicts the real condition and status of our freedom fighter. This story portraits an old man and his feeling of patriotism towards our nation. The film has been released on 9March 2018. With a single week, this short film has gained 31k views on the Facebook page of our social media partner. Only with their great support, within a short period – we have got tremendous reach for our movie from cinema calendar FB. It is truly a great achievement in the history of Short films. Cinema Calendar correctly launched the film in the right time. This is the reason for our success among our people. Moreover, with this stunning reach, our YouTube channel has gained more than 100 subscribers. This will truly be boosting our confidence level and make us to launch even more short films.Furthermore, another great news is our two short films "" and "" were selected as the semi-finalist at. PLAY BUTTON, the short film application, has officially announced the semi-finalist list for the best short film in the. The above mentioned short films were on the list of their Indo-Russian Short Film festival. The festival will be conducted in this year and the date is not still announced, we are eagerly waiting to display our films in front of the big crowd. Rules to be followed:1. The selected short films will be made displayed on the Playbutton Android application for viewing and voting.2. The short final with the highest number of public votes and Jury votes will be taken for FINALE.1. Top 10 short films will be selected for FINALE.2. The films will be screened at venue on the festival date.3. The jury will select and award short films in their respective categories.Our sincere thanks to CINEMA CALENDAR, who makes our short films to gain more views on the social media and the people who subscribed our YouTube channel. The whole credits go to our efficient and dedicated crew who strive truly hard enough to make us reach this level. View our short films here. https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCWHBgUjdex2KsMDj6vnycew