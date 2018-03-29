News By Tag
Jeffrey Tushar Joins Kent State College of Business Administration National Advisory Board
Tushar is Senior Vice President, Finance at ARAMARK Corporation. He was appointed to this position in 2013.
In this role, Tushar has responsibility for worldwide ($14.5B revenue) Planning, Decision Support, Transformation Initiatives, and Operation Support. From August 2011 to January 2013, he served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer for Global Food, Hospitality and Facility Services ($10B revenue). From 2004 to 2011, Tushar was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Higher Education.
Hired by ARAMARK in 2003, Tushar first served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Education for Facility Services. Before his career at ARAMARK, he served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bostitch Division for Stanley Tool Company from 2001 to 2003 and as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GE/Harris, a division of General Electric, from 1996 to 2001. Earlier in his career, he held the position of Finance Director at PepsiCo Foods International and worked nine years with Pricewaterhouse Coopers as a consultant and auditor.
Tushar is a Certified Public Accountant, serves on the Board of Directors for the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and on the BSA's Executive Counsel for Bucks County, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Kent State University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting.
"The College of Business Administration is honored to welcome Jeff to the National Advisory Board," said Deborah F. Spake, Ph.D., dean of the College of Business Administration. "His expertise in business will be invaluable as the College looks to the future."
The National Advisory Board is comprised of prominent College of Business Administration alumni and corporate partners throughout the United States. The board provides an external point of view that provides the College with vital resources to connect with important external constituencies for information, financial support, expertise and information.
For more information on the National Advisory Board, visit the College of Business Administration's National Advisory Board website (https://www.kent.edu/
Kent State College of Business Administration
Kent State University's College of Business Administration is among the fewer than 1% of business schools worldwide to obtain dual AACSB accreditation in both business and accounting. The College enrolls more than 4,000 students and boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 13 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program; master's degrees in accounting, business administration (MBA and EMBA), business analytics, and economics; as well as a Ph.D. program with concentrations in accounting, finance, information systems, management and marketing.
The Kent State College of Business Administration ranks among the top 100 public business undergraduate programs in the 2018 U.S. News and World Report and 45th in 2016 by Bloomberg Businessweek based on an employer survey of how well schools prepared students for jobs. The College is ranked as one of the nation's Best Business Schools by Princeton Review. The College is committed to sustainability as an advanced Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) signatory and is recognized by the Sales Education Foundation as a top university for professional sales education.
Joni Bowen
jbowen1@kent.edu
330-672-1279
