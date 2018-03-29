News By Tag
University of Dundee Master of Education (M.Ed) Webinar
Exclusive webinar (online) for teachers interested in progressing from their Bachelor in Educationqualification and advancing their careers.
Event Details
Who: Teachers and Teaching assistants looking for an Online degree in UAE / Middle East
What: Webinar on the M.Ed degree distance learning offered by the University of Dundee
Where: Online
When: Wednesday, 11 April, 2018 at 7:30 pm [UAE Time (GMT +4)]
Join us to find out more about the programme at the Information Webinar with:
Ms. Marie Beresford-Dey,
MEd Programme Convenor&
University of Dundee.
The webinar helps prospective candidates learn more about the Masters programmes offered through the University of Dundee for practicing teachers as well as those looking to get back into the teaching field after taking a break. Utilising the latest internet technology the webinar is conducted online and you can join us from the comfort of your own home or office.
The webinar will cover topics such as
· The structure of the programme
· How to complete it without leaving your work or family
· How you pay for it
· The various modules
· Learning outcomes
Do not miss this opportunity. It WILL change your life and set you on the right path to your career progression and future. All you need is 45 minutes, a computer or a smartphone and ideally, a headset
To register for the event, please click on this link: Event registration (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
Contact
Stafford Global
***@staffordglobal.org
9718001993
