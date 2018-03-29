 
News By Tag
* Medical Experts
* Top Doctors
* Expert Doctors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
March 2018
313029


Expertscape Launches Recognition Program For Leading Experts

New Badge Program Identifies Medical Experts' Dedication, Commitment to Advancing Knowledge and Improving Care
 
 
William Osler__Infective Endocarditis__WorldExper
William Osler__Infective Endocarditis__WorldExper
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Medical Experts
* Top Doctors
* Expert Doctors

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Baltimore - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Features

BALTIMORE - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- Expertscape is pleased to announce the launch of its new recognition program that enables top-ranking experts the ability to easily and accurately display the commitment and dedication invested in very focused and specific areas of medical research and practice.

Using Expertscape's patented, algorithm-based website to identify and rank medical expertise, healthcare consumers, journalists, fellow scientists, and anyone looking for knowledgeable professionals can easily search by topic, institution and geography. And now, top-ranking experts can conveniently display their expertise and extensive contribution in a graphical, data-driven manner that is convenient and accessible to the healthcare consumer and the general public.

"The doctors, scientists, and researchers at the top of the Expertscape rankings have dedicated years of effort, published dozens if not hundreds of papers,  across thousands of critically important areas of medical interest," said Brendan McAdams, Managing Director of Expertscape. "It's a phenomenal contribution, and potentially overwhelming for the typical healthcare consumer. The Expertscape Badge is a trusted, unbiased way to identify that medical expertise."

Those Expertscape Experts that qualify can request their badge(s) by simply visiting their applicable pages, and can learn more about the program at http://www.expertscape.com/help/badge_home.

The Expertscape medical search website helps healthcare consumers quickly and confidently find expert medical advice across over 26,000 medical topics. Expertscape uses its objective algorithms and search methodology to identify the most knowledgeable and experienced doctors and medical institutions by specific medical condition, institution, and geography. To find a comprehensive listing of the top medical experts in any condition, visit www.expertscape.com.

Contact
Brendan McAdams
Managing Director
***@expertscape.com
End
Source:Expertscape Corp
Email:***@expertscape.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Expertscape News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share