Expertscape Launches Recognition Program For Leading Experts
New Badge Program Identifies Medical Experts' Dedication, Commitment to Advancing Knowledge and Improving Care
Using Expertscape's patented, algorithm-based website to identify and rank medical expertise, healthcare consumers, journalists, fellow scientists, and anyone looking for knowledgeable professionals can easily search by topic, institution and geography. And now, top-ranking experts can conveniently display their expertise and extensive contribution in a graphical, data-driven manner that is convenient and accessible to the healthcare consumer and the general public.
"The doctors, scientists, and researchers at the top of the Expertscape rankings have dedicated years of effort, published dozens if not hundreds of papers, across thousands of critically important areas of medical interest," said Brendan McAdams, Managing Director of Expertscape. "It's a phenomenal contribution, and potentially overwhelming for the typical healthcare consumer. The Expertscape Badge is a trusted, unbiased way to identify that medical expertise."
Those Expertscape Experts that qualify can request their badge(s) by simply visiting their applicable pages, and can learn more about the program at http://www.expertscape.com/
The Expertscape medical search website helps healthcare consumers quickly and confidently find expert medical advice across over 26,000 medical topics. Expertscape uses its objective algorithms and search methodology to identify the most knowledgeable and experienced doctors and medical institutions by specific medical condition, institution, and geography. To find a comprehensive listing of the top medical experts in any condition, visit www.expertscape.com.
