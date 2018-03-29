News By Tag
TUV SUD to host International Waterpark Conference during DEAL 2018
Top experts from the industry to provide impactful insight into the entertainment and leisure sector
The aim of the conference is to familiarize the various stakeholders with international standards and regulations to ensure the safety of the waterpark, liability risks are minimized, accidents and their consequential costs prevented, and the attraction is improved. For practical insights into the running of a waterpark, a trip to Yas Waterworld on the 12th April 2018 is also organised free of cost for the delegates.
Sharif Rahman, CEO of International Expo-Consults, the organizer of DEAL show, stated, "We decided to associate with TUV SUD to add further value to the stakeholders of the theme park and amusement industry while they visit our show. Waterparks are an important segment of the industry and we would like to show our commitment by increasing awareness about safety and security. Over the past two decades, DEAL has been a strong advocate and supporter of the industry and now we would like to empower the trade visitors with insights into the industry through the conference. It is important to share knowledge and expertise within the same platform to address the needs of the industry and grow this sector further".
Alex Schrott, Head of Water Parks Worldwide & Head of Department Amusement Rides Middle East, TUV SUD Middle East said, "We are pleased to partner with DEAL Middle East show 2018 to host the International Waterpark conference. We acknowledge the various dangers associated with operating a waterpark and hope to inform the various stakeholders-
To achieve the above mentioned, the conference will enlist the help of speakers at the top of their field from all over the world including Christian Falk, Alex Schrott and Sascha Ackerman from TUV SUD; Michael Spoenlein, CEO, Safe Waterpark; Chris Swartz, General Manager, Wild Wadi Waterpark; Mohammad Mahmoud Hasan, Dubai Government. Industry leaders from around the globe will gather at the conference to network, gather knowledge, and educate themselves on current events within the field.
According to analysis done by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry showed that the spending within the UAE's travel and tourism sector will increase over the next five years and reach an amount USD 56bn by 2022. These projects are in line with Dubai's preparations to host Expo 2020 which expects nearly 25 mn visitors during the mega show.
DEAL has led the amusement and entertainment space during this period and the testimony to this is the fact that exhibitors at DEAL 2017 have signed multi-million dollar contracts in just 3 days. Foraying into the 24th edition, DEAL 2018 expects to witness an even larger gathering of key players and visitors in the amusement industry from the US, Mediterranean, Asian, African and Middle East countries.
DEAL, since its inception in 1995 has developed into an unparalleled platform that gathers exhibitors, buyers, and professionals from the international amusement and entertainment industry. DEAL is the region's most anticipated and leading attraction for global and local stakeholders in the amusement and entertainment industries. The show is slated to be held from 9th-11th April 2018 at Halls 1, and Za'abeel Halls 1,2 and 3 at the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre.
About International Expo-Consults (IEC):
International Expo-Consults LLC (IEC) is an internationally recognized trade show management company with an impressive track record of over 20 years of operations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region. The Exhibition arm of the Dubai-based conglomerate, the Falak Holding; IEC is the organiser of key exhibitions including Sign and Graphics Imaging (SGI), and the Dubai Entertainment, Amusement and Leisure show (DEAL). Falak Holding has been an industry pioneer for the last 30 years having diversified business interests including real estate development;
