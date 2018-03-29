News By Tag
Elisiontec Launched Revamped Website for Global Clients
Elisiontec launched its new website in a completely new avatar for its global clients. The new website has a great look and feel and it is showcasing a wide range of products, services, and solutions for the company.
On this occasion, a representative of the company shared that "We are happy to announce the launch of our revamped website. We have used the best graphic designers, developers and content writer to revamp our website. Also, our team has worked day and night to assure we get the quality on our website that we want to deliver to our clients. After quite a long process, hard work and efforts, we have launched a brand new avatar of our website. You all are invited to have a look at it and provide your feedback."
The launch event was conducted in the office of Elisiontec at India Branch. The Marketing Manager and Business Developer of the company were awarded by the co-founder of the company, Mr. Mehul Shah, for their continuous efforts to make this website look good, perfect and of the utmost quality. The team of Elisiontec was cheered with joy and excitement after seeing an attractive new avatar of their company's marketing website.
The new website of Elisiontec has a better segmentation of their services and solutions as well as other sections. The "What We Are Into" section shows three different subsections, namely, Products, Solutions, and Services. Below is the list of products, solutions, and services showcased on the company website:
Products
· Dialshree – Turnkey Contact Center Solution (http://www.elisiontec.com/
· MassMeet – Conferencing Solution
· Voice Broadcasting solution
· IVR System
· IP PBX Solution
· Click2call Solution
· Helpdesk Ticketing System
· Live Chat Software
Solutions
· CRM Call Center Integration
· VICIDial vTiger Integration
· VICIDial Zoho Integration
· VoIP Softswitch
· Missed Call Solution
· Code Blue: Emergency Alert Solution
Services
· Asterisk
· WebRTC
· Kamailio
· OpenSIPs
· FreePBX
· FusionPBX
· VICIDial / GoAutoDial
· A2Billing
· vTiger
The company has a separate menu to showcase its "Hire Developer" models. The company has added all information regarding the company and its vision and mission in the "About Us" page.
To showcase its portfolio and expertise to its prospective clients, the company has added "Clientele" and "Case Study" sections. These sections showcase different clients and projects served by the company.
To provide a quick answer of queries of the website visitors, the company has added: "Live Chat" and "Click2Call"
"The company is all set to capture the VoIP and IT industry with its best services and the best website. There are many interesting things on the way, you all stay tuned.", a representative of the company shared.
About Elisiontec
It is India based IT and VoIP Company. It offers a wide range of innovative and client-centric services, solutions, and products. To get more information about the company and to explore the new website, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com
Contact
Elision TechnoLab LLP
***@gmail.com
End
