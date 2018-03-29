News By Tag
Back of the Eye Disorders: Novel Therapies pProviding Hope to Combat Blindness
Harsimran Kaur, the principal analyst stated that, "Over 170 product candidates are under various stages of development for a range of back of the eye disorders. In the past few years, the market has witnessed the emergence of several innovative treatment methods, such as gene therapies, novel drug delivery systems and visual prostheses."
The report presents an elaborate compilation of research, analysis and opinions on several key aspects of the market. Among other things, it includes:
1. A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of novel drugs, providing information on various drug / therapy developers, phase of development (clinical, preclinical or discovery stage) of product candidates, information on drug class, molecular target, type of therapy, mechanism of action, route of administration, and key therapeutic indication(s)
2. A world map representation, depicting the most active geographies in terms of the presence of companies developing drugs to treat back of the eye disorders.
3. A bull's eye analysis highlighting distribution of pipeline candidates in terms of phase of development, type of target and drug class. A grid analysis based on type of drug class developed / being developed across different indications and stages of development.
4. An elaborate discussion on lifecycle management strategies, depicting how companies are using various methods to expand patent exclusivity in order to exploit the revenue generation potential of their proprietary products.
5. Comprehensive profiles of clinical stage (phase II/III and above) drug candidates specifically targeting back of the eye disorders, highlighting their current status of development, mechanism of action, technology, patent portfolio, clinical trial information and recent developments.
6. A review of currently available technologies and delivery systems that are being used to administer therapeutics to the back of the eye, featuring brief profiles of the various technical advances, key benefits offered and information on the product candidates pipeline that are based on these technologies.
7. A discussion on various visual prosthesis that are available, highlighting their mechanism of action. In addition, we have provided a comparative 2X2 analysis of the different types visual prosthesis based on supplier power and product competitiveness.
8. An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D collaborations, license agreements, mergers and acquisitions, manufacturing and services agreements, and other relevant agreements.
9. A discussion on the key promotional strategies that have been adopted for marketing approved drugs, namely (based on the approval year) Macugen®, Lucentis®, Eylea® and Jetrea®, that are presently prescribed to treat back of the eye disorders.
Kaur further added, "In order to address the concerns related to frequent injections, drug developers have shifted their focus towards the development of oral and topical drugs. Moreover, to improve compliance, several non-invasive delivery technologies are under development. The future holds great promise for companies involved in the development of therapeutics for back of the eye disorders associated with high unmet need."
The report highlights the contributions of several players in the field; some of the examples are listed below:
1. Alcon (a Novartis division)
2. Allergan
3. Ampio Pharmaceuticals
4. Clearside Biomedical
5. EyeGate Pharma
6. Eyevensys
7. Genentech
8. GenSight Biologics
9. Graybug Vision
10. Icon Bioscience
11. Molecular Partners
12. Neurotech Pharmaceuticals
13. Novelion Therapeutics
14. Oculis
15. Ohr Pharmaceutical
16. Ophthotech
17. pSivida
18. Santen Pharmaceuticals
