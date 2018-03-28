 
Naturalistas to be Celebrated at the Second Annual New Jersey Natural Hair & Beauty Expo

Creating and Promoting Self-Love Across the Tri-State Area & Beyond
 
 
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- The New Jersey Natural Hair & Beauty Expo (NJNHBE) made its debut in 2017 and this year its back bigger than ever! NJNHBE is the largest annual event in New Jersey which caters to natural hair and beauty! At the first edition, only 300 were estimated and over 600 women attended. This year, the Expo is expecting over 1,000 women to attend. At this release date, the expo has already sold over 350 tickets. This will be the most highly anticipated Natural Hair Event for 2018 in New Jersey and the surrounding Tri-State area. It will be held September 15, 2018 at the Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel in Woodbridge, NJ from 10 AM-4 PM.

The New Jersey Natural Hair & Beauty Expo was created by Keisha "Kei" Reeves, an Experience Curator. A passion of Kei's is to help women of color realize and celebrate their inner and outer beauty. For this reason, she decided to create a platform of the NJNHBE that promotes health, wellness, and beauty amongst the African American community. She is also the Founder of Keirenae Hair & Body which has been featured in Hello Beautiful and Honey Be Natural Magazines and other media publications.

Guests attending will be able to look forward to and participate in the following: shopping with 40 plus vendors- showcasing products and services which cater to women of color, Natural Hair Panels and Q&A, Natural Hair Demonstration from Elaine Hair & Body, Expert Health and Wellness Discussions and a Product Swap, where individuals bring gently used natural hair products and swap them for others' gently used natural products.

The expo will be hosted by Spencer St. Fleur (Known as Curly Empress) who is a Lifestyle Blogger and advocate for Natural Hair. There will also be a special guest appearance by Jenell B Stewart, who is the founder and editor in chief of the award-winning website KinkyCurlyCoilyMe.com. TresseNoire Beauty, a traveling licensed team of cosmetologists will be on site showcasing natural hair demonstrations and answering live questions from the attendees.

When asked about how the excitement towards NJNHBE, Keisha states "I'm a Jersey Girl born and bred. My passion was to bring quality events which empower and enlighten women of color through self love, awareness, and entrepreneurship. The abundance of support has been gratifying and I truly am realizing the need to create a space for the Natural hair community in the tri-state area."

For more information and to purchase tickets to the second annual NJNHBE, please visit www.njhairexpo.com. For social media, please follow @njhairexpo on Instagram and "LIKE" the Facebook page via New Jersey Natural Hair and Beauty Expo. For media credentials, please send your inquiry to candice@candicenicolepr.com.

