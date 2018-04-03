News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Economics for Black People Podcast Launched
New Podcast Features In-Depth Conversations about economics and its impact on Black people, covering the Federal Reserve System, banks, interest rates, bitcoin, Black unemployment, the stock market, tariffs and trade.
Creative Investment Research today launched "Economics for Black People," featuring in-depth conversations with one of the world's best economists, William Michael Cunningham, as he reviews economic topics of interest from a Black perspective. These topics include the Federal Reserve System, interest rates, bitcoin, blockchain, Black unemployment, the stock market, tariffs and trade, Congress, and more. The Podcast goes behind the numbers with explanations and implications for the Black community, exploring what matters most, economic analysis methods and what the numbers mean.
Mr. Cunningham will be posting four interviews each month. The prescient economist was one of the few to see the financial collapse coming.
"Economics for Black People" is already a destination for listeners to discuss economic topics of the day on WURD Radio's "Reality Check with Charles Ellison" broadcast each and every Thursday at 6 pm EST. Economics for Black People is a natural extension of those conversations, bringing the biggest topics in economics to the forefront in a way that only William Michael Cunningham can.
The first series of episodes, which are available now, include discussions concerning:
The best source for business financing
Which loan term is best right now
Why credit unions are better than banks
Cambridge Analytica and Black People
Why tariffs might be a good idea right now
Immigration and Black Employment
The "Economics for Black People" Podcast is available for listeners today at https://soundcloud.com/
In coming weeks, episodes covering a wide range of economic topics will become available. For more information please visit http://www.creativeinvest.com or follow us on Twitter (@Creativeinv)
Contact
William Michael Cunningham
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 03, 2018