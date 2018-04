Economics for Black People Podcast Launched

New Podcast Features In-Depth Conversations about economics and its impact on Black people, covering the Federal Reserve System, banks, interest rates, bitcoin, Black unemployment, the stock market, tariffs and trade.

WMC Podcast

Contact

William Michael Cunningham

***@gmail.com William Michael Cunningham

End

-- Podcast Available Today on SoundcloudCreative Investment Research today launched "Economics for Black People," featuring in-depth conversations with one of the world's best economists, William Michael Cunningham, as he reviews economic topics of interest from a Black perspective. These topics include the Federal Reserve System, interest rates, bitcoin, blockchain, Black unemployment, the stock market, tariffs and trade, Congress, and more. The Podcast goes behind the numbers with explanations and implications for the Black community, exploring what matters most, economic analysis methods and what the numbers mean.Mr. Cunningham will be posting four interviews each month. The prescient economist was one of the few to see the financial collapse coming."Economics for Black People" is already a destination for listeners to discuss economic topics of the day on WURD Radio's "Reality Check with Charles Ellison" broadcast each and every Thursday at 6 pm EST. Economics for Black People is a natural extension of those conversations, bringing the biggest topics in economics to the forefront in a way that only William Michael Cunningham can.The first series of episodes, which are available now, include discussions concerning:The best source for business financingWhich loan term is best right nowWhy credit unions are better than banksCambridge Analytica and Black PeopleWhy tariffs might be a good idea right nowImmigration and Black EmploymentThe "Economics for Black People" Podcast is available for listeners today at https://soundcloud.com/ william-michael- cunningham In coming weeks, episodes covering a wide range of economic topics will become available. For more information please visit http://www.creativeinvest.com or follow us on Twitter (@Creativeinv), Instagram (@Creativeinv), LinkedIn, and like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/creativeinv/)