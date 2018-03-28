News By Tag
High school designers invited to 11th annual Baltimore Fashion Week
This year the Foundation is focusing its art component towards youth by implementing the youth's artistic vision onto the runway of the Columbus Center. Usually during Baltimore Fashion Week the runways are predominantly saturated with seasoned members representing the fashion community. These emerging designers [students] are the future of fashion and deserving of a place to speak through the arts.
"For the past few years youth have been left by the wayside and not really given a voice to express themselves. With this year's theme "ART is ALIVE" for the 11th annual Baltimore Fashion Week we are extending our showcasing invitation and opening our runway to youth in high schools while embracing their view of fashion and style. We look forward to their talent and identity displayed on the runways" stated Nixon, Founder of the Fashion Umbrella Foundation.
Registration is open to high school designers [students]. These student designers will receive the same production preparation as other registered designers. The preparation includes but is not limited to meeting with a stylist to help bring the collection to life; selecting models to represent the collection; meeting with the hair and make-up leads to discuss the beauty looks; and meeting deadlines set by the production team. The registration fee for emerging designers has been waived for this segment of the production.
Interested designers [students] should visit Baltimore Fashion Week http://www.baltimore-
