News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Black Diamond PR Firm Announces Addition of Dave Millsap to Firm Staff
Black Diamond PR Firm proudly announces the addition of Dave "Super Dave" Millsap to the Black Diamond Firm Staff.
Dave Millsap has a long and distinguished career in radio and is a four-time Texas Regional Radio Awards nominee for On-Air Personality of the Year. With a career in broadcasting spanning the past three decades, "Super Dave" brings a lot to the table when it comes to the music industry. Dave Co-Hosts of "Paris Live Open Mic", which is a two hour radio program that spotlights local artists in the Paris area, and airs on Wednesday evenings from 7pm-9pm on 104.3 The River. Dave Millsap's extensive knowledge of the music and flair for radio promotion made him the perfect selection for the role of Radio Promoter.
This beloved Dallas Public Relations Firm is over the moon about the new addition to their professional family. "We have a true passion for our clients, especially the musicians we represent," said CEO, Brandy Runyan. "A lot of our clients are looking to push their music to Texas Radio and we needed someone who really knows the industry, the charts, and the journey that our clients have ahead of them. Dave is highly respected and completely qualified." Runyan believes that Dave is the right man for the job. "He absolutely exudes energy and passion for this industry and the music these guys are making. That's exactly what we need." Pushing singles to Texas Radio and studying their movement through the charts is a tedious process that should be done with care and attention. Millsap's experience in radio, and his passion to push artists, promises to be a winning combination for those clients who are wanting to create success and get to the next level.
Black Diamond PR Firm proudly represents bands and individual independent musicians across the country, but they Texas country holds a dear place in their hearts. "We're really looking forward to helping musicians grow and reach that next level," Black Diamond Firm's Music Division Director, Jeremy Phifer added. "Not a lot of people truly grasp what today's artist is up against to climb that ladder, but we have developed a system for success and continue to acquire immeasurably talented professionals to staff our company to complete the circle". What Phifer is referring to is the company's extensive line of PR and Marketing services for musicians, which includes access to two recording studios for dedicated music production, videography services for the creation of music videos, radio promotion to push artist's music to Texas radio, as well as a full line of creative services such as EPK creation, social media management, website design, and more. All this is in addition to Black Diamond's full-scale public relations and marketing services.
"What we're building here is a completely in-house management and promotional solution for musicians," LeAnn Sellers, Publicist with BDPR commented. What the firm has learned over 11 years of supporting individuals in the entertainment industry, is that once their clients came to them, they were able to build a level of trust that was hard to find anywhere else. "We had to grow and expand our services so that anything we couldn't do for our clients before, we can do for them now." Sellers added.
If nothing else, Black Diamond PR Firm is taking the industry by storm. Their name is synonymous with integrity, respect, and the kind of support that you usually can only get from your family. Their tagline says it all "We ARE YOUR People".
Interested parties welcome all to visit http://www.blackdiamondfirm.com for complete details regarding Black Diamond PR Firm's services.
Contact
LeAnn Sellers
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse