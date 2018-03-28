 
Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido Founder Grandmaster Kim Myung Yong Retires

This month will mark the retirement of Grandmaster Kim Myung Yong, Founder and President of Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido. Master Kim will attend the April 20-22, 2018 seminar at the World Headquarters in Wentzville, Missouri.
 
 
IMG_40141
WENTZVILLE, Mo. - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- This month, April 2018, will mark the retirement of Grandmaster Kim Myung Yong, Founder and President of Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido. Grandmaster Kim has dedicated his life to training and teaching students all over the world in the art of Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido. April 20-22, 2018 at the World Headquarters in Wentzville, Missouri, Grandmaster Kim will be hosted by Grandmaster Rhoades and his instructors and students during this final seminar!

Having recently celebrated his 50th anniversary of the founding of the art, this event will be a celebration of the accomplishments of Grandmaster Kim and a promise to him from his top student, Grandmaster Michael Rhoades, of the commitment and dedication that has been demonstrated for the past several decades to continue on.

Grandmaster Rhoades has opened the opportunity to attend this event to all Hapkido practitioners from all over the world. Please contact the World HQ at (636)327-5425 (tel:(636)%20327-5425) or through info@jjkhapkido-usa.com for more information.

"Hapkido has been the one true passion in my life. It was this passion that led to the founding of Jin Jung Kwan and its subsequent dissemination throughout South Korea and the rest of the world. This single mission has afforded me the luxury of teaching many brilliant students and passing on the knowledge of what I consider to be an exceptional martial art. Recently, there has been a major development in martial arts with the introduction of mixed martial arts. While I applaud this development, I believe that Hapkido is the foundation from which other art forms can be built upon. It is this solid unshakeable spirit of Hapkido that I wish to pass on." – Grandmaster Kim Myung Yong

Source:Hapkido USA
Tags:Martial Arts
Industry:Fitness
Location:Wentzville - Missouri - United States
