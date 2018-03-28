News By Tag
Country Gardens Nursery Launches Online Retail Brand BUMBEE'S—From Farm to Yard
"We've found that there is a passionate audience of underserved do-it-yourselfers that are seeking out our plants," said Matthew Gettinger, President, Country Gardens Nursery. "BUMBEE'S can provide DIY gardeners the ease of shopping from home for a wide variety of rare native and ornamental plants, along with access to horticulture experts, and farm-to-door delivery."
BUMBEE'S is committed to promoting the advantages of using native plants in the home landscape. The brand will also offer various ornamental selections that boast features such as continuous blooms from spring through frost for those consumers interested in combining native with other exotic species. Every consumer who shops the online garden center at Bumbees.com will receive a personalized call from a specialist to confirm the order, answer questions, and coordinate delivery "from farm to yard."
The nursery's name is a loving tribute to S. Robert "Bob" Gettinger who founded Country Gardens in 1947 and was affectionately known as "Bombie" to his grandchildren. For over three generations, the Gettinger family has proudly specialized in growing nursery stock on Long Island to sell to the finest landscape contractors, designers, and architects in the northeast and throughout the country. Country Gardens consists of 30 acres of field production and over 10 acres of container-grown hardy, zone-appropriate trees and shrubs many of which are deer resistant. The wholesale nursery is also home to Long Island Natives which is exclusively dedicated to cultivating native plants for use in ecological restoration projects.
Visit https://bumbees.com/
