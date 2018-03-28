 
News By Tag
* Landscape
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Eastport
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
March 2018
31302928


Country Gardens Nursery Launches Online Retail Brand BUMBEE'S—From Farm to Yard

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Landscape

Industry:
Environment

Location:
Eastport - New York - US

Subject:
Companies

EASTPORT, N.Y. - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Country Gardens Nursery, the respected family-owned wholesale nursery since 1947, has introduced BUMBEE'S, an online retail nursery featuring the broadest selection of locally grown native and ornamental plants with delivery throughout Long Island and New York City.

"We've found that there is a passionate audience of underserved do-it-yourselfers that are seeking out our plants," said Matthew Gettinger, President, Country Gardens Nursery. "BUMBEE'S can provide DIY gardeners the ease of shopping from home for a wide variety of rare native and ornamental plants, along with access to horticulture experts, and farm-to-door delivery."

BUMBEE'S is committed to promoting the advantages of using native plants in the home landscape.  The brand will also offer various ornamental selections that boast features such as continuous blooms from spring through frost for those consumers interested in combining native with other exotic species.  Every consumer who shops the online garden center at Bumbees.com will receive a personalized call from a specialist to confirm the order, answer questions, and coordinate delivery "from farm to yard."

The nursery's name is a loving tribute to S. Robert "Bob" Gettinger who founded Country Gardens in 1947 and was affectionately known as "Bombie" to his grandchildren.  For over three generations, the Gettinger family has proudly specialized in growing nursery stock on Long Island to sell to the finest landscape contractors, designers, and architects in the northeast and throughout the country. Country Gardens consists of 30 acres of field production and over 10 acres of container-grown hardy, zone-appropriate trees and shrubs many of which are deer resistant. The wholesale nursery is also home to Long Island Natives which is exclusively dedicated to cultivating native plants for use in ecological restoration projects.

Visit https://bumbees.com/. Follow us on Facebook @Bumbee

Contact
Matt Gettinger
***@bumbees.com
End
Source:Bumbee's
Email:***@bumbees.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 02, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share