Merrill Insurance COO Announces Resignation

Blake Merrill assumes leadership role at Central Florida commercial and residential contractor

Kent Merrill

-- Family-owned, full-service independent insurance agency Merrill Insurance announced that Chief Operating Officer Blake Merrill has left the company, effective March 30.Merrill, who worked at Merrill Insurance for 15 years and was instrumental in the effort to double the company's portfolio of business, will assume the same role at a Tavares-based fencing contractor that serves commercial and residential clients across Central Florida."Blake first started working at our family business as a young man and has become an innovative leader," said Kent Merrill, President and CEO of Merrill Insurance Group. "Under his leadership, the agency has expanded its service offerings and advanced the technology backbone making us more efficient and customer friendly. Additionally, he has been instrumental in nurturing relationships with valued partners that enable our team to provide strategic and personalized assistance to our clients. We will miss his personal and professional contribution but are excited for Blake's new opportunity."Since joining Merrill Insurance in 1980, it has been my dream to build a legacy and not just a business," continued Kent Merrill, who runs the day-to-day operations with Vice President Brett Merrill. "This transition comes at a time when Brett and I are already implementing a new evolution of customer-centered services that will be seamless to our employees and clients."Merrill Insurance is a full-service, family-ownedthat specializes in caring and responsive service, and to provide affordable coverage. With the understanding that people can purchase insurance from any agency, Merrill Insurance has built its foundation upon being innovative, experienced and prudent. The underlying philosophy: While a respected reputation is the key to attracting clients, long-term relationships require the continual innovation that comes from experience and prudence. Merrill Insurance is a member of theand a