 
News By Tag
* Orlando Fence Installer
* Mossy Oak Fence
* Blake Merrill
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
March 2018
31302928

Blake Merrill Named COO of Mossy Oak Fence

Merrill to oversee national operations of Central Florida-based residential and commercial contractor.
 
 
Blake Merrill is COO of Orlando-based Mossy Oak Fence
Blake Merrill is COO of Orlando-based Mossy Oak Fence
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Orlando Fence Installer
Mossy Oak Fence
Blake Merrill

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
Executives

ORLANDO, Fla. - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Mossy Oak Fence has named Blake Merrill as COO of the commercial and residential, full-service fence installation company, effective April 2.

Merrill, who will oversee operations of Mossy Oak Fence, brings 15 years of operations and leadership experience. He has managed successful implementation of technology and customer service applications that enhanced productivity and client-satisfaction, while leading the effort to double in size the business portfolio of his previous company.

"Blake brings a new level of vision and innovation to our operation as we focus on expanding our customer base throughout the Southeast and beyond," said Shane Miller, CEO of Mossy Oak Fence.

"I am thrilled to be joining an industry leader that is recognized for excellent customer service and unique, quality craftsmanship," said Merrill. "This is an exciting time for Mossy Oak Fence and I look forward to leading the company as it focuses on continued expansion and innovation."

Merrill is vice chair of the Leesburg Regional Medical Center Foundation, a board member of the Lake County Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of C12 Group and a volunteer advisor to Mount Dora Christian Academy.

About Mossy Oak Fence

Mossy Oak Fence, a full service, licensed, bonded and insured fence contractor, is the leading Central Florida fence design and installation company. Mossy Oaks roots in the fence industry track all the way back to 1992, when the company began as a residential fence installation business serving the Atlanta metropolitan market. It moved operations to Orlando in 2004 and has become a leader in designing, building and installing custom wood fences, estate gates, vinyl, chain link, decorative aluminum and horse fences for residential and commercial clients. Mossy Oak Fence serves customers in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Polk, Sumter, Lake, Marion and Flagler counties. www.MossyOakFences.com

Contact
Shane Miller
***@mossyoakfences.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mossyoakfences.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 02, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share