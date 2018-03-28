News By Tag
Blake Merrill Named COO of Mossy Oak Fence
Merrill to oversee national operations of Central Florida-based residential and commercial contractor.
Merrill, who will oversee operations of Mossy Oak Fence, brings 15 years of operations and leadership experience. He has managed successful implementation of technology and customer service applications that enhanced productivity and client-satisfaction, while leading the effort to double in size the business portfolio of his previous company.
"Blake brings a new level of vision and innovation to our operation as we focus on expanding our customer base throughout the Southeast and beyond," said Shane Miller, CEO of Mossy Oak Fence.
"I am thrilled to be joining an industry leader that is recognized for excellent customer service and unique, quality craftsmanship,"
Merrill is vice chair of the Leesburg Regional Medical Center Foundation, a board member of the Lake County Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of C12 Group and a volunteer advisor to Mount Dora Christian Academy.
About Mossy Oak Fence
Mossy Oak Fence, a full service, licensed, bonded and insured fence contractor, is the leading Central Florida fence design and installation company. Mossy Oaks roots in the fence industry track all the way back to 1992, when the company began as a residential fence installation business serving the Atlanta metropolitan market. It moved operations to Orlando in 2004 and has become a leader in designing, building and installing custom wood fences, estate gates, vinyl, chain link, decorative aluminum and horse fences for residential and commercial clients. Mossy Oak Fence serves customers in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Polk, Sumter, Lake, Marion and Flagler counties. www.MossyOakFences.com
