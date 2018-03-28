 
Piano School of NYC Hosts Spring Fundraiser at Opera America on April 10th at 6:30 PM

 
 
NEW YORK - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Manhattan, NY: The Piano School of NYC's founder/director Vera Anselmo, Board of Directors, Advisors and Honorary Board of Directors are pleased to announce the Spring Fundraiser for the Piano School of NYC at Opera America (330 7th Ave, 7th floor, New York, NY) on Tuesday, April 10th at 6:30 PM. The evening will include:

·      Piano music entertainment by featured artists: Lavrova/Primakov Piano Duo

·      Guest speaker: GRAMMY music educator, Melissa Salguero

·      Silent auction

·      Cocktail reception

Please visit https://www.pianoschoolofnyc.org/spring-fundraiser/ to learn more.

Anselmo states: "The Piano School of NYC's Spring Fundraiser celebrates 17 years of serving music and piano instruction to children and adults in the NYC metropolitan area!  Come for a fun evening of piano music, cocktails, and meet Melissa Salguero, GRAMMY award winning music teacher from the Bronx.  In addition, you will be helping us reach more students in inner city communities."

The Lavrova/Primakov Piano Duo will be providing entertainment for the evening.  The duo was founded by two Julliard-trained concert pianists, Natalia Lavrova and Vassily Primakov.  The young stars descend from the great Russian conservatory tradition and have performed extensively in the US.  Fanfare raves, "Like the talented and imaginative chefs they are, they work wonders with ingredients given…dazzling display by two phenomenal pianists."  They will be performing selections by Mendelssohn, Mussorgsky and Anderson.

Melissa Salguero, GRAMMY Music Educator Award Recipient in 2018, will be the guest speaker at the fundraiser.  Ms. Salguero has built the music program at P.S. 48: Joseph R. Drake Elementary School from the ground up and has raised over $160,000 for the music program.  She combines science and musical concepts into experiments to demonstrate to students how they are related.  Ms. Salguero's classroom is a place where creativity, curiosity, humor and hard work combine to create a passion for learning.  Ms. Salguero states, "I teach my students to work hard, dream big, and never give up."

The Piano School of New York is a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to make a positive impact on the lives and broaden the perspectives of all children and adults by providing exposure to and availability of piano and music instruction by highly-trained musicians.  Small-group classes in piano performance, music theory, and music history support our main goals of fostering self-esteem and early, direct participation in music that might not otherwise take place due to income inequality and insufficient musical instruction in schools.

To attend the Spring Fundraiser, please visit www.pianoschoolofnyc.org, Click Donate, and make your $75 donation.

About Piano School of NYC: The Piano School of NYC is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing affordable music education to all. The Piano School offers private and small group lessons, in-school programming, and lessons for students with disabilities. More Information about PSNYC can be found at www.pianoschoolofnyc.org or by contacting vera@pianoschoolofnyc.org or 212-665-9051.

Click to Share