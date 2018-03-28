 
Eagle Commercial Realty Services Announces Sale of Self Storage in Tucson

Jeff Gorden, CCIM of Eagle Commercial Realty Services Sells Rita Ranch Storage, Car & Dog Wash
 
TUCSON, Ariz. - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services has arranged the sale of Rita Ranch Storage, Car & Dog Wash in Tucson, Arizona. The self-storage and car wash facility sold March 30, 2018 for $4,200,000. The property spans just over five-and-a-half acres and provides 396 units of self-storage. Eagle Commercial represented the Arizona-based Buyer.

Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, "This was a unique situation since the property was not only a self-storage facility but had multiple ancillary business onsite as well. The property failed to sell previously multiple times.  After hiring an out of state brokerage team, the owner contacted us directly due to our experience and reputation. We succeeded in quickly identifying and bringing the best buyer; landing the Seller a certain close."

Jeff Gorden and Kyle Topper, of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix, are the Arizona Broker Affiliates of the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (www.argus-selfstorage.com) specializing in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.

Over the past 5 quarters, our team has arranged the sale of seventeen self-storage properties for total consideration of more than $62 million dollars. (www.gorden-group.com)

Gorden's team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331- 8880.

Contact
Eagle Commercial Realty Services
***@gorden-group.com
End
Source:Eagle Commercial Realty Services
Email:***@gorden-group.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Self Storage
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Tucson - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
