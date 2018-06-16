 
Industry News





Moving Past Your Past - Full Day Retreat

A Must Attend Transformational Event to Access your Best Self
 
 
MONCTON, New Brunswick - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- A dynamic collaboration between Anik Malenfant, Transformational Mentor, Educator and Speaker, of Mastering Ascension, and Gail Collins, Yoga Instructor and Owner, of Bend City Yoga, sponsored by USVA Spa Nordik, create a transformational 1-day journey for professionals and individuals.

The full day retreat is scheduled for June 16th, from 9 AM - 9 pm, at USVA Spa Nordik, at 774 Front Mountain Rd, Moncton, NB.  This special event will guide attendees through a harmonious blend of transformational approaches balancing emotional and physical wellbeing. Registration before May 16th will access the early bird rate and extra bonuses. Open to a limited number of attendees.

The serene location is ideal for achieving the inner healing within, offering gorgeous views and state of the art wellness facilities.

"Repression and avoidance are the leading cause of unhappiness. What a great space to create the opportunity for attendees to reclaim their lives and joy."  – Anik Malenfant

Event:Moving Past your Past - Full Day Retreat

Date: June 16th, 2018, 9AM - 9PM

Location: USVA Spa Nordik - https://www.usva.ca/


About Mastering Ascension

Anik Malenfant is the founder of Mastering Ascension (formerly Full Circle Wellness Centre), established and operating in the Greater Moncton Area since 2012.  Mastering Ascension focuses on supporting people in the art of self-mastery to transform dreams into reality.

To learn more visit https://masteringascension.com, or call us at 506.878.2562.

About Bend City Yoga

Gail Collins is the founder of Bend City Yoga, established and operating in the Greater Moncton Area since 2017.  Bend City Yoga offers a variety of classes for beginners and advanced yogis.

To learn more visit https://www.bendcityyoga.com, or call us at 506.871.5025.

