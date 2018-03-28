News By Tag
Comedy Returns to Wapello Friday April 13
Comedian Marc Yaffee From Showtime and Comics Unleashed and Host Stephen Ha Ha Hunt Perform at The Sandbar
Since starting standup comedy in 1999, Yaffee has performed in 42 state and 12 countries, including five times overseas for the troops in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. He won the Ventura Comedy Festival's Funniest Person Contest in 2012.
"I'm excited to come back Wisconsin," says Yaffee. "Crowds there are always fun and ready to laugh."
Yaffee recently shot the TV pilot, Almost Americans, where he plays a comedian teaching citizenship to new immigrants. The show's cast also includes, Gerry Bednob (Mooj from The 40 Year Old Virgin) and Steven Michael Quesada (Agent Gomez from Breaking Bad). He also just taped the premier episode of the new standup series, First Nations Comedy Experience for the FNX (First Nations Experience Network).
Joining Marc on the show will be local favorite, Stephen HaHa Hunt. Stephen has performed all over Iowa and across the Midwest .
Tickets are just $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Call 505 340 4654 or go online to www.thebestlivecomedy.com. Sandbar is located at 323 N Second St. Wapello. For more info on Yaffee's comedy, visit: http://laughwithmarc.com.
