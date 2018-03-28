News By Tag
Susan G. Komen® Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Raises $25,000
• 75 Percent of Funds go towards Local Screening, Education, and Treatment • 25 Percent Support National Research & Training and Grant Program • 22 Lives Honored
Three years ago, with an emphasis on support and psychosocial assistance for breast cancer survivors, SGK Miami/Ft. Lauderdale developed the Faces of a Warrior initiative. This year's group included 22 inspiring women who form part of the mentorship program designed to have survivors share their stories of triumph with others undergoing treatment. They are: Bethany Reeb-Sutherland, one year Survivor; Silvana Granthon, one year Survivor; Holly DeWitt, two year Survivor; Cynthia Fernandez, two year Survivor; Juana Urbina, two year Survivor; Tiffany Davis, three year Survivor; Tamara B. Rodriguez, three year Survivor; Mary Caldwell, five year Survivor; Hilda Moran, 7 year Survivor; Ida Cash, 10 year Survivor; Michelle Brimberry, 11 year Survivor; Kim Bonomo, 12 year Survivor; Djenane St. Fleur, 13 year Survivor; Gina Torres, 13 year Survivor; Dortell Johnson, 14 year Survivor; Danila Sigal, 15 year Survivor; Solangel Bodkin, 16 year Survivor; Vanessa Chen, 16 year Survivor; Cindy Papale, 17 year Survivor; Stella Aricape, 20 year Survivor; Rosa Storr, 25 year Survivor; Elena Ripoll, 28 year Survivor.
Over 200 people attended the Faces of a Warrior luncheon and enjoyed an interactive activity with the vendors and supporters along with light bites and a candy bar while awaiting the official start of lunch. Gift baskets, a signature SGK Beach Cruiser, and other items were raffled and auctioned off throughout the afternoon.
During the luncheon, guests were able to make a contribution to provide treatment in South Florida, one screening mammogram, or help a patient in need pay for a portion of one diagnostic exam. Sponsors included: print basics, AARP, BioCurity, Flora Fine Foods, Artistic Sweet Treats, Rent My Wedding, Flowers by Poupariña, and Top Line MD Health Alliance.
"My team and I are happy to know that 75 percent of the funds raised in South Florida stay local, knowing we can help women in our communities who need screenings, exams, and treatment, while the other percent is dedicated to research and development"
The luncheon was also a celebration of the 22 Anniversary of the founding of SGK Miami/Ft. Lauderdale. Survivors were provided special goodie bags, but all guests were given small tokens of appreciation, as well.
About Susan G. Komen® Miami/Ft. Lauderdale
Since its founding in 1999, Komen® Miami/Ft. Lauderdale has invested more than $11.6 million in local programs. Komen set a BOLD GOAL to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the US by 2026. As such, Komen continues to fund national breast cancer research alongside local programs. Twenty-five percent of the net goal is invested in groundbreaking research. Seventy-five percent of Komen® Miami/Ft. Lauderdale's net proceeds stay in the community, funding grants to local hospitals and community organizations for breast cancer education, screening, and treatment for uninsured, underinsured, and medically underserved patients in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties.
About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen® is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $920 million in research and provided more than $2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen®, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. Visit https://ww5.komen.org/
Francesca Rosario
