Myriad Supply Named One of 2018 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN

Tech Elite 250 list recognizes IT solution providers with deep technical expertise and premier certifications
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Cybersecurity
CRN Tech Elite 250
It Consultancy

Industry:
Technology

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Awards

NEW YORK - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Myriad Supply announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Myriad Supply on its 2018 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size.

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have obtained these elite designations—which enable solution providers to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

A consultancy and integrator for secure infrastructure solutions, Myriad leverages deep industry experience and a security-first approach to ensure clients achieve their business goals. Myriad helps clients define, design, implement and manage a complete technology vision with emphasis on the four pillars of security, SDN, cloud, and mobility.

"Being named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 list is no small feat," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies have distinguished themselves with multiple top-level IT certifications, specializations and partner program designations from the industry's most prestigious technology providers. Their pursuit of deep expertise and broader skillsets in a wide range of technologies and IT practices demonstrates an impressive commitment to elevating their businesses—and to providing the best possible customer experience."

"In order to stay ahead of the ever-evolving IT landscape, our solutions architects, professional service engineers, and project managers are continuously expanding their technical skillsets," said Andrew Fisher, Founder and CEO. "This honor highlights our continued technical leadership and expertise."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at www.crn.com/techelite250.

About Myriad Supply
Myriad is an IT consultancy and integrator focused on providing complete, secure IT infrastructure solutions to enterprises. Using industry-specific knowledge and a security first approach, Myriad helps clients define, design, and implement their technology vision within the areas of security, SDN, mobility, and cloud. Myriad, located in New York City, has been serving clients since 2003, maintaining a >99% client retention rate. For more information, call Myriad Supply at (866) 725-1025 or email hello@myriadsupply.com.

About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Contact
Myriad Supply
Kirsten Gonzalez
***@myriadsupply.com
