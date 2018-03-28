Cream Puff SR22 G2 from WildBlue

DENVER
-- WildBlue Aircraft Sales is proud to announce that they have been selected by the owner of 273DT, a 2004 Cirrus SR22 G2, to represent his incredibly well-maintained and pampered aircraft or sale. It's not often you find an airplane of this caliber with just one owner and pilot in it's 14 year history, much less being maintained by a Cirrus-designated service center since new. Fitted with the Forced Aeromotive Supercharging System, TKS de-ice, and a completely integrated Avidyne Entegra flight deck, 273DT represents the right combination of features most buyers are looking for. "It's pretty rare I see an aircraft that has been treated as good as this airplane has for it's entire life," said WildBlue owner Chris Kirk. "This is a Cirrus that even the fussiet buyer will have a hard time finding fault with." And, of course, the new owner will also benefit from all of the safety-minded features that Cirrus is known for like the Cirrus Airframe and Parachute System (CAPS).
No other airplane is as well-known for innovation as the SR22. This supercharged version boasts high altitude capabilty, impressive cruise speeds, and a maintenance pedigree that is second-to-none.
WildBlue specializes in the resale of premier owner-flown aircraft like the Cirrus SR22, SR22T, and SR20. To learn more about this and other offerings from WildBlue, please visit http://www.flywildblue.com/airplanes-for-sale/
or call 888.773.4249.